RUHS B.Sc. Nursing I Semester (Main) Results 2024 released, direct link to download scorecards here

The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, RUHS, has announced the results B.Sc. Nursing I Semester (Main) exam 2024 on Saturday, October 5. Candidates who took the examination can download their results through the official website at ruhsraj.org. The results can also be downloaded from bscnursing2024.com. RUHS B.Sc. Nursing I Semester (Main) Results 2024 are out. Candidates can download via the direct link given here.

Notably, to download the results, candidates need to enter their roll number and date of birth.

It may be mentioned here that the B.Sc. Nursing I Semester (Main) exam 2024 was conducted on August 11, 2024. The admit cards were released on August 5, 2024.

The application window began from June 25, 2024 and closed on July 19, 2024. Candidates could edit and make corrections to their application forms between July 19 to July 20, 2024.

Meanwhile, candidates need to check for the following details on their scorecards:

Name of the candidate

Roll Number

Subject-wise scores obtained

Passing status

RUHS B.Sc. NURSING I SEMESTER (MAIN) RESULTS 2024: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their B.Sc. Nursing I Semester (Main) Results 2024

Visit the official website at bscnursing2024.com.

On the home page, click on the link titled “the result is now live”

On the log in page, enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth in the space provided and submit.

The scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Verify the details on your scorecard.

Download results and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.