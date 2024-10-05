Goa board reschedules Class 12 board exams for JEE Main 2025, check revised timetable here

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GBSHSE, has announced the rescheduling of HSSC or Class 12 board examinations 2025 in view of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2025 that is expected to be held in the last week of January. Goa board has rescheduled Class 12 board exams owing to JEE Main 2025 which is expected to be conducted in last week of January, The revised timetable is given here. (HT file image)

As per an official notice released by the board, the Class 12 examination will now begin from February 10, 2025 instead of February 1, 2025.

The board said in the notice that the decision has been taken to accommodate requests from several Higher Secondary Schools, parents, and local representatives, who raised concerns regarding the limited preparation time available for the board examinations.

It said, “The Board has carefully considered these concerns, recognizing that JEE 2025 is expected to conclude by the end of January, leaving insufficient time for students to adequately prepare for their Board exams.”

The rescheduled date will ensure that JEE aspirants have ample time to focus on both their entrance and Board exams, the board stated.

Furthermore, the GBSHSE also advised all schools to display the circular prominently on notice boards.

Meanwhile, as per the revised schedule issue by the board, the examination will begin from February 10 to February 24, 2025. The exam will be conducted for three hours, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM for most papers. For selective exams, it will be conducted for two hours (9:30 AM to 11:30 AM) and an hour and a half (9:30 to 11 AM).

Candidates are expected to arrive at the examination halls by 9 AM as arrival after the commencement of exam will result in disqualification of candidature.

The board further stated that under no circumstances will examinations be postponed, even during public holidays.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of GBSHSE.