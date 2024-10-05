IIT-JEE aspirant allegedly takes own life by jumping off from high-rise in Lucknow, police say CCTV being scanned

A 17-year-old IIT-JEE aspirant died after jumping off the eighth floor of a high-rise in Lucknow on Saturday, police said. A 17-year-old IIT-JEE aspirant allegedly took his own life by jumping off a high-rise in Lucknow. (Representative file photo)

"At around 7.30 am, the security guard of Commerce House informed the Hazratganj police station that a youth has jumped off the building. The police immediately reached the spot and shifted the youth to the civil hospital where the doctors declared him dead," police said in a statement.

The deceased has been identified as Aditya, a resident of Jankipuram area in Lucknow.

CCCTV footage from the building are being scanned, the statement said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

According to preliminary information, the youth climbed up to the top floor of Commerce House, where he took coaching, using the stairs meant for emergency service, and jumped off from there.

"The family members of the deceased have been contacted using the victim's cellphone found in a bag which he left behind," the statement said.

