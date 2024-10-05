KRCL Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 190 posts at konkanrailway.com, link here
KRCL will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply at konkanrailway.com.
Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, KRCL, has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of KRCL at konkanrailway.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 190 posts in the organization.
The last date to apply for Graduate Apprentice/Technician Apprentice is November 2, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Civil Engineering: 30 posts
- Electrical Engineering: 20 posts
- Electronics Engineering: 10 posts
- Mechanical Engineering: 20 posts
- Diploma (Civil): 30 posts
- Diploma (Electrical): 20 posts
- Diploma (Electronics): 10 posts
- Diploma (Mechanical): 20 posts
- General Stream Graduates: 30 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts in the disciplines mentioned above can check the educational qualification in the Detailed Notification available here.
The age limit of the candidates should be between 18 to 25 years as on 01.09.2024 (DOB between 01.09.1999 to 01.09.2006). There will be upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC-NCL candidates, subject to submission of required documents at the time of document verification.
Selection Process
The total marks obtained for all years/semesters will be summed up to arrive at an aggregate percentage and a merit list will be prepared accordingly. No rounding off will be done and no weightage will be given to any particular semester/year.
The candidate's selection for training shall be cancelled if he/she fails to produce the required original testimonials for verification or if any other discrepancy is noticed at any stage.
Application Fee
The application fee for all candidates except the fee concession categories is ₹100/-. Candidates belonging to SC /ST/Female/Minorities / Economically Weaker Section are exempt from paying the application fee. The payment should be made through online mode.
Detailed Notification Here
Direct link to apply here
