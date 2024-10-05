UPSC IFS Mains Examination 2024 schedule released at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check complete timetable here

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, has released the schedule for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main Examination 2024. Candidates who will be appearing in the exam can check the timetable on the official website at upsc.gov.in. UPSC IFS Mains Examination 2024 schedule is out on upsc.gov.in. Candidates can check via the direct link given here.

As per the schedule, the UPSC IFS Mains 2024 will begin on November 24, 2024, and culminate on December 1, 2024. The exam will be held for three hours in two sessions. The morning session will be conducted from 9 AM to 12 PM and the afternoon session will be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Notably, there will be no examination on November 25, 2024, as informed in the schedule.

It may be mentioned here that UPSC declared the results of IFS Prelims 2024 on July 1 and the written result with name on July 19, 2024.

Registrations for the UPSC IFS Prelims Exam 2024 began on February 14, 2024, and concluded on March 5, 2024. The preliminary exam was held on May 26, 2024.

Qualifying candidates had to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2024, which was made available on the website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsconline.nic.in from August 27 to September 5, 2024, till 6 PM. Candidates who qualify in the exam will proceed to the personal interview round.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC.