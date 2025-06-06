SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Result News Live: How, where to check Junior Associate results when announced

SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Result News Live: How, where to check JA results when out

SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Result News Live: The State Bank of India has not yet released the SBI Clerk 2025 Result. Candidates who have appeared for the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) mains exams can check the results when announced on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The Bank has not yet announced the result date and time....Read More

However, the SBI Clerk Mains Results 2025 for Ladakh UT including Leh and Kargil Valley (Chandigarh Circle) have been declared on the official website.

The SBI Clerk main examination was held on April 10 and 12, 2025 at various exam centres across the country. The exam consisted of 190 questions, carrying a maximum mark of 200. Questions were asked from General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude. For each wrong answer, 1/4th of the mark assigned to the question will be deducted.

Through this recruitment drive, SBI will fill up 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies across the country. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.