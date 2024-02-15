SBI Clerk Result 2024 Live: Junior Associate prelims results releasing shortly

Feb 15, 2024 10:49 AM IST

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on the careers link available on the page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to find Clerk recruitment link.

Click on SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 link available on the page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.