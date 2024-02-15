Edit Profile
    SBI Clerk Result 2024 Live: Junior Associate prelims results releasing shortly

    Feb 15, 2024 10:49 AM IST
    SBI Clerk Result 2024 Live: State Bank of India Junior Associate Prelims results awaited. Follow the blog for updates.
    SBI Clerk Result 2024 Live: State Bank of India will announce SBI Clerk Result 2024 for preliminary examination shortly. The Junior Associate prelims results, when declared, can be checked by candidates on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The preliminary examination was conducted on January 5, 6, 11 and 12, 2024 at various exam centres across the country. Candidates who qualify for the prelims examination will be eligible to appear for the main examination. The main examination will be held on February 25 and March 4, 2024. ...Read More

    SBI Clerk prelims examination 2024 is conducted to fill up 8283 Junior Associate posts in the organisation.

    In 2023, the SBI Clerk Prelims result was announced on January 2. The examination was conducted to fill 5,008 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre posts at State Bank Of India branches across the country. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, scorecard and cut off details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 15, 2024 10:49 AM IST

    SBI Clerk Result 2024: How to check scorecard

    Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

    Click on the careers link available on the page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to find Clerk recruitment link.

    Click on SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 link available on the page.

    Enter the required details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Feb 15, 2024 10:40 AM IST

    Feb 15, 2024 10:34 AM IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result: When was exam conducted?

    The preliminary examination was conducted on January 5, 6, 11 and 12, 2024 at various exam centres across the country.

    Feb 15, 2024 10:29 AM IST

    SBI Result: Provisional selection

    The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be added for the selection and only the aggregate marks obtained in Main Examination (Phase-II) will be considered for preparation of the final merit list. Provisional selection will be made on the basis of candidate’s performance in the test (Main Examination).

    Feb 15, 2024 10:23 AM IST

    SBI Clerk Result 2024: Main exam pattern

    The main examination comprises four sections- General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude. The duration of the test is 2 hours 40 minutes, and the maximum marks is 200. The number of questions asked in the paper is 190. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

    Feb 15, 2024 10:19 AM IST

    SBI Clerk Result: Check exam dates

    Feb 15, 2024 10:14 AM IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result date: Not announced yet

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result date has not been announced yet. The official website says that the result will be announced shortly.

    Feb 15, 2024 10:10 AM IST

    Feb 15, 2024 10:05 AM IST

    SBI Result 2024: Main exam will be held in Feb-March

    SBI Result 2024 for preliminary examination will be announced shortly. The main examination will be held in February-March 2024. The dates have been announced.

    Feb 15, 2024 9:53 AM IST

    Feb 15, 2024 9:49 AM IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024: List of websites

    sbi.co.in

    Feb 15, 2024 9:45 AM IST

    SBI clerk result: Main exam dates

    The main examination will be held on February 25 and March 4, 2024. The examination will be conducted across the country at various exam centres.

    Feb 15, 2024 9:41 AM IST

    SBI Clerk Result 2024: Over 8,000 vacancies to be filled

    Through SBI Clerk 2024, a total of 8,283 Junior Associate vacancies in the bank will be filled. The main examination will be conducted in February 2024.

    Feb 15, 2024 9:38 AM IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result: Exam dates

    Feb 15, 2024 9:36 AM IST

    Feb 15, 2024 9:34 AM IST

    SBI Clerk result: Where to check

    The Junior Associate prelims results, when declared, can be checked by candidates on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

    Feb 15, 2024 9:30 AM IST

    SBI Clerk Result 2024: Date and time

    SBI Clerk Result 2024 date and time has not been shared by the Institute yet. But as per the official website, the results for preliminary examination will be announced shortly.

