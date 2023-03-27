SSC GD Constable Results 2023 live updates: Result expected soon at ssc.nic.in
SSC Constable GD Result 2023 live updates: SSC Constable GD Result 2022 in due course of time. Follow for updates.
Staff Selection Commission will release SSC Constable GD Result 2022 is awaited.After the results are announced, candidates who took the test can access them on the SSC website at ssc.nic.in.
The computer-based test was given between January 10 and February 13, 2023. Between February 18 and February 25, 2023, candidates had access to the answer key. The SSC has not yet disclosed the date of the results. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 50187 vacancies.
After the computer-based examination, CAPFs will schedule and conduct the physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST), detailed medical examination (DME), and review medical examination (RME).
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 28, 2023 07:55 PM IST
SSC GD Constable Result 2023: No update yet
There is no update of SSC GD Constable Result 2023. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of SSC for latest updates.
Mar 28, 2023 07:16 PM IST
SSC Result 2023 for GD Constable: Check regional websites
Apart from the main SSC website, ssc.nic.in, candidates are also advised to go to regional websites of the commission for updates on SSC GD results. They should also check registered email and phone numbers for updates.
Mar 28, 2023 05:57 PM IST
SSC GD Result 2023: Qualified candidates to appear for PST
Candidates who pass the SSC GD Constable written exam will go on to take the physical standard test, medical examination, and document verification. They will also take the physical efficiency test and physical standard test.
Mar 28, 2023 04:55 PM IST
SSC GD Constable Result: Where to check
Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
Mar 28, 2023 03:52 PM IST
SSC GD Constable: What after results are out
Following the Commission's January 2023 computer-based examination, CAPFs will schedule and carry out the physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST), detailed medical examination (DME), and review medical examination (RME).
Mar 28, 2023 03:01 PM IST
Mar 28, 2023 02:17 PM IST
SSC GD Constable Result 2023: 50000+ vacancies to be filled
This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 50187 vacancies. The number of vacancies for the GD Constable recruitment class of 2022 has been updated by the commission from 24369 previously.
Mar 28, 2023 01:21 PM IST
Mar 28, 2023 12:36 PM IST
Mar 28, 2023 11:50 AM IST
SSC GD Constable Result 2023: Likely soon
SSC GD Constable Result 2023 along with marks are expected to be released by the Staff Selection Commission on the official website, ssc.nic anytime soon.
Mar 28, 2023 10:57 AM IST
Mar 28, 2023 10:27 AM IST
SSC website now opening, Constable GD result not declared
The official website, ssc.nic.in, is now working properly. Result has not been declared yet.
Mar 28, 2023 09:34 AM IST
ssc.nic.in: Website not opening
The official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in, is not opening. There is no update yet whether result has been announced or not. More updates will be shared soon.
Mar 28, 2023 08:55 AM IST
Mar 28, 2023 07:56 AM IST
Mar 27, 2023 09:10 PM IST
Mar 27, 2023 07:51 PM IST
Mar 27, 2023 07:47 PM IST
Mar 27, 2023 06:46 PM IST
Mar 27, 2023 05:53 PM IST
Mar 27, 2023 04:44 PM IST
SSC GD 2023: Vacancy list here
Mar 27, 2023 04:22 PM IST
Mar 27, 2023 04:13 PM IST
Mar 27, 2023 04:08 PM IST
Mar 27, 2023 04:03 PM IST
Mar 27, 2023 04:03 PM IST
Mar 27, 2023 03:49 PM IST
