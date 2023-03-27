Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC GD Constable Results 2023 live updates: Result expected soon at ssc.nic.in
SSC GD Constable Results 2023 live updates: Result expected soon at ssc.nic.in

Updated on Mar 28, 2023 07:59 PM IST

SSC Constable GD Result 2023 live updates: SSC Constable GD Result 2022 in due course of time. Follow for updates.

SCC Constable GD Result 2023 live updates: Result expected soon ssc.nic.in
SCC Constable GD Result 2023 live updates: Result expected soon ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk
Staff Selection Commission will release SSC Constable GD Result 2022 is awaited.After the results are announced, candidates who took the test can access them on the SSC website at ssc.nic.in.

The computer-based test was given between January 10 and February 13, 2023. Between February 18 and February 25, 2023, candidates had access to the answer key. The SSC has not yet disclosed the date of the results. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 50187  vacancies.

After the computer-based examination, CAPFs will schedule and conduct the physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST), detailed medical examination (DME), and review medical examination (RME).

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 28, 2023 07:55 PM IST

    SSC GD Constable Result 2023: No update yet 

    There is no update of SSC GD Constable Result 2023. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of SSC for latest updates. 

  • Mar 28, 2023 07:16 PM IST

    SSC Result 2023 for GD Constable: Check regional websites 

    Apart from the main SSC website, ssc.nic.in, candidates are also advised to go to regional websites of the commission for updates on SSC GD results. They should also check registered email and phone numbers for updates.

  • Mar 28, 2023 05:57 PM IST

    SSC GD Result 2023: Qualified candidates to appear for PST 

    Candidates who pass the SSC GD Constable written exam will go on to take the physical standard test, medical examination, and document verification. They will also take the physical efficiency test and physical standard test.

  • Mar 28, 2023 04:55 PM IST

    SSC GD Constable Result: Where to check 

    Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

  • Mar 28, 2023 03:52 PM IST

    SSC GD Constable: What after results are out 

    Following the Commission's January 2023 computer-based examination, CAPFs will schedule and carry out the physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST), detailed medical examination (DME), and review medical examination (RME).

  • Mar 28, 2023 03:01 PM IST

    SSC Constable GD Result 2023: How to check 

    Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

    Click on SSC Constable GD Result 2022 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

  • Mar 28, 2023 02:17 PM IST

    SSC GD Constable Result 2023: 50000+ vacancies to be filled 

    This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 50187 vacancies. The number of vacancies for the GD Constable recruitment class of 2022 has been updated by the commission from 24369 previously.

  • Mar 28, 2023 01:21 PM IST

    SSC GD Answer Key: Date 

    The SSC GD 2023 answer keys were released on February 18. Candidates were able to challenge the answer keys till February 25.

  • Mar 28, 2023 12:36 PM IST

    SSC Constable GD Result: When was exam conducted 

    The SSC GD Constable exam 2022 was conducted from January 10 to February 13, 2023.

  • Mar 28, 2023 11:50 AM IST

    SSC GD Constable Result 2023: Likely soon 

    SSC GD Constable Result 2023 along with marks are expected to be released by the Staff Selection Commission on the official website, ssc.nic anytime soon.

  • Mar 28, 2023 10:57 AM IST

    SSC GD result 2023: How to check 

    1. Go to ssc.nic.in.
    2. Now, go to the results tab.
    3. Open the Constable GD tab.
    4. Download the result PDF.
    5. Search your result using roll number.
  • Mar 28, 2023 10:27 AM IST

    SSC website now opening, Constable GD result not declared

    The official website, ssc.nic.in, is now working properly. Result has not been declared yet. 

  • Mar 28, 2023 09:34 AM IST

    ssc.nic.in: Website not opening

    The official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in, is not opening. There is no update yet whether result has been announced or not. More updates will be shared soon. 

  • Mar 28, 2023 08:55 AM IST

    SSC Constable GD result 2023: Visit regional websites as well

    Apart from the main SSC website, ssc.nic.in, candidates are also advised to go to regional websites of the commission for updates on SSC GD results. They should also check registered email and phone numbers for updates. 

  • Mar 28, 2023 07:56 AM IST

    SSC GD Result 2023: Where to check 

    Candidates can check SSC GD Constable results on the result tab at ssc.nic.in. 

  • Mar 27, 2023 09:10 PM IST

    SSC Constable GD result: Qualified candidates will take PST and PET

    Candidates who pass the SSC GD Constable written exam will go on to take the physical standard test, medical examination, and document verification. They will also take the physical efficiency test and physical standard test.

  • Mar 27, 2023 07:51 PM IST

    SSC GD constable result: Exam dates

    The computer-based test took place between January 10 and February 13, 2023. Between February 18 and February 25, 2023, candidates had released the answer key.

  • Mar 27, 2023 07:47 PM IST

    SSC Constable GD: What after result

    In the next stages of the selection process, shortlisted candidates have to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination and Document Verification. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

  • Mar 27, 2023 06:46 PM IST

    SSC Constable GD result: Where to check result

    Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

  • Mar 27, 2023 05:53 PM IST

    SSC GD result: How to check

    Go to SSC at ssc.nic.in.

    Loo for the result link

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Mar 27, 2023 04:44 PM IST

    SSC GD 2023: Vacancy list here

    Here's the direct link to check detailed vacancies

  • Mar 27, 2023 04:22 PM IST

    SSC GD result 2023: What after the result

    Following the Commission's January 2023 computer-based examination, CAPFs will schedule and carry out the physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST), detailed medical examination (DME), and review medical examination (RME).

  • Mar 27, 2023 04:13 PM IST

    SSC GD result 2023: Know how to check result

    Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

    Click on SSC Constable GD Result 2022 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

  • Mar 27, 2023 04:08 PM IST

    SSC GD result 2023: Vacancy details

    This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 50187 vacancies. The number of vacancies for the GD Constable recruitment class of 2022 has been updated by the commission from 24369 previously. 

  • Mar 27, 2023 04:03 PM IST

    SSC GD constable result 2023: Result awaited 

    The SSC GD 2023  answer keys were released on February 18. Candidates were able to challenge the answer keys till February 25.

  • Mar 27, 2023 04:03 PM IST

    SSC GD result 2023: Exam date

    The SSC GD Constable exam 2022 was conducted from January 10 to February 13, 2023. 

  • Mar 27, 2023 03:49 PM IST

    SSC GD Constable result 2023: Results expected soon

    The GD Constable Result and Marks are expected to be released by the Staff Selection Commission on the official website, ssc.nic anytime soon.

