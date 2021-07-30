Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shillong’s St Anthony’s school retains top honours in Meghalaya Class 12 exams

The school bagged seven of the top ten positions in both the merit lists of science, commerce, and vocational streams
By David Laitphlang
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 03:53 PM IST
Students of Shillong’s St Anthony’s Higher Secondary School have again emerged as the top scorers in the Class 12 Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exam conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE), results of which were declared on Friday.

The school bagged seven of the top ten positions in both the merit lists, of regular and non-regular students, of science, commerce, and vocational streams. The exams were held in April, May this year.

In the science stream, Rachoita Das topped with 477 marks followed by Akash Paul with 471. Luigi Dalian Pasweth of North Liberty Higher Secondary School, Mookyrdoop-Jowai in Jaiñtia Hills scored 470 marks to come in a narrow third.

St. Anthony’s would have steamrolled the commerce stream as well had it not been for Debraj Nag of Laban Bengalee Boys’ H S School, Shillong, who topped the chart with a total of 472 marks followed by Sanjana Singhania of St. Anthony’s with 465 marks and Roshan Tiwari of the renowned Adventist Higher Secondary School, Thadlaskein, who scored 459.

In Commerce stream, girls fared better by netting an overall percentage of 90.38% against the boys’ 83.01 per cent.

The vocational stream this year saw a 100% result with all seven students who appeared in the exams securing 2nd division.

A total of 5,880 students appeared for their board exams and 4,443 came out successful.

Commending the students, chief minister Conrad Sangma tweeted, “Congratulations to the MBOSE toppers! Your hard work has paid off. I take this opportunity to congratulate all the students who cleared their HSSLC examinations in the science and commerce streams.”

Education minister Lahkmen Rymbui also took to Twitter and said, “Congratulations to all Rank Holders and all who have passed the HSSLC (SCIENCE, COMMERCE &VOCATIONAL) stream Examination 2021. Your hard work, perseverance and dedication have paid off. Wishing you more success in pursuing your dreams.”

