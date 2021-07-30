MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC Class 12th Result 2021 declared at megresults.nic.in

Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the class 12 result today, July 30. The class 12 exam, which is also known as HSSLC result, has been declared for two streams-- science and commerce. Last year, the Board had declared the class 12 for the three streams on different way.

Students who had registered for the class 12 or HSSLC result can check the result on the websites: megresults.nic.in.

Direct link to check MBOSE 12th results

Students need to have their admit card to check the MBOSE HSSLC result. The admit card issued by the Board contains the roll number of the candidate which is an important login credential to access board exam results.

Admission to undergraduate courses will begin immediately after the class 12 results are out.

Class 12 science students who have not applied for NEET 2021 yet can do so at ntaneet.nic.in.

Meanwhile, CBSE students in the state can check their board roll numbers from the official website. Ahead of the board result, the CBSE has released the roll numbers of students as exams have not been held this year and students have not received their roll numbers.