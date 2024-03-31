Delhi Directorate of Education, DoE has declared SOSE Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 9 admission test can check STEM results on the official website of Directorate of Education at edudel.nic.in. SOSE Result 2024 for Class 9 declared, direct link to check STEM results here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The official website reads, “Results for admission (2024-25) in Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence for STEM (Class - IX), High End 21st Century Skills (Class - IX), Performing and Visual Arts (Class - IX) and Humanities (Class - IX) have been published.”

The Round 1 examination was conducted in the third or fourth week of January 2024. All those students who have appeared for the examination can follow the steps given below.

SOSE Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of the Directorate of Education at edudel.nic.in.

Click on Dr. B.R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the login link.

Again a new page will open.

Enter the required details- registration ID, password and verification text.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on third week of November 2023 and ended in last week of December 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Directorate of Education.