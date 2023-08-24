SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on SSC Tier I results
SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: Follow the blog for latest updates on SSC MTS, CGL results.
SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: Staff Selection Commission will release SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023 in due course of time. The time and date of results of CGL and MTS Tier I examination have not been shared by the Commission yet. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
The CGL Tier I examination was conducted across the country from July 14 to July 27, 2023 and MTS Tier I examination was conducted in two phases from May 2 to 19 and from June 13 to 20, 2023. The window to raise objections to the tentative answer key was closed on July 4.
The recruitment drive of SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) is being held to fill a total of 12,523 vacancies and the recruitment drive of CGL 2023 will fill up 7,500 vacancies. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
- Aug 24, 2023 12:28 PM IST
- Aug 24, 2023 12:23 PM IST
- Aug 24, 2023 12:18 PM IST
- Aug 24, 2023 12:13 PM IST
- Aug 24, 2023 12:08 PM IST
- Aug 24, 2023 12:05 PM IST
SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023: Steps to check
Visit the official website at SSC.nic.in.
Click on the result link
A PDF file containing the roll numbers of selected candidates will open.
Check your result.
- Aug 24, 2023 12:02 PM IST
- Aug 24, 2023 11:59 AM IST
- Aug 24, 2023 11:56 AM IST
- Aug 24, 2023 11:53 AM IST
- Aug 24, 2023 11:50 AM IST
- Aug 24, 2023 11:47 AM IST
- Aug 24, 2023 11:44 AM IST
- Aug 24, 2023 11:41 AM IST
