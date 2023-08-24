News / Education / Exam Results / SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on SSC Tier I results
SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: Follow the blog for latest updates on SSC MTS, CGL results. 

SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: Staff Selection Commission will release SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023 in due course of time. The time and date of results of CGL and MTS Tier I examination have not been shared by the Commission yet. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in. 

The CGL Tier I examination was conducted across the country from July 14 to July 27, 2023 and MTS Tier I examination was conducted in two phases from May 2 to 19 and from June 13 to 20, 2023. The window to raise objections to the tentative answer key was closed on July 4. 

The recruitment drive of SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) is being held to fill a total of 12,523 vacancies and the recruitment drive of CGL 2023 will fill up 7,500 vacancies. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 24, 2023 12:28 PM IST

    MTS result 2023: Where to check 

    Candidates can check SSC MTS results on ssc.nic.in, once announced. There is no alternative website.

  • Aug 24, 2023 12:23 PM IST

    SSC Result 2023: Vacancy details for MTS, CGL 

    The Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination is for 12,523 posts, while the CGL 2023 recruitment drive will fill about 7,500 vacancies.

  • Aug 24, 2023 12:18 PM IST

    CGL result: Exam dates 

    The CGL Tier I examination was conducted across the country from July 14 to July 27, 2023. 

  • Aug 24, 2023 12:13 PM IST

    SSC MTS result: Website to check 

    ssc.nic.in

  • Aug 24, 2023 12:08 PM IST

    SSC MTS 2023 result: Login credentials 

    Date of birth

    Registration number

  • Aug 24, 2023 12:05 PM IST

    SSC CGL, MTS Result 2023: Steps to check 

    Visit the official website at SSC.nic.in.

    Click on the result link

    A PDF file containing the roll numbers of selected candidates will open.

    Check your result.

  • Aug 24, 2023 12:02 PM IST

    SSC exam result: Exam dates 

    There were two phases to the SSC MTS and Havaldar recruitment exam. The first phase took place from May 2 to May 19, 2023, and the second phase lasted from June 13 to June 20.

  • Aug 24, 2023 11:59 AM IST

    SSC CGL 2023 result: Vacancies to be filled 

    SSC CGL 2023: 7,500 vacancies.

  • Aug 24, 2023 11:56 AM IST

    SSC mts result 2023: Number of vacancies 

    SSC MTS and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination 2022 will fill a total of 12,523 vacancies.

  • Aug 24, 2023 11:53 AM IST

    Sarkari result CGL: How to check results?

    Go to ssc.nic.in.

    Open the results section.

    Now go to the CGL tab as required.

    Open the result document.

    Names and roll numbers of selected candidates will be displayed.

  • Aug 24, 2023 11:50 AM IST

    SSC MTS sarkari result: Answer key released 

    The tentative answer key of SSC MTS exam was issued in June and the objection window closed on July 4. Next, the commission will announce results of the test on ssc.nic.in.

  • Aug 24, 2023 11:47 AM IST

    SSC result 2023: CGL results awaited 

    SSC CGL tier 1 result awaited. The answer key of the test has been released and next, results will be declared.

  • Aug 24, 2023 11:44 AM IST

    SSC MTS 2023 result: Where to check 

    SSC will announce results of the MTS and Havaldar exam 2023 on ssc.nic.in.

  • Aug 24, 2023 11:41 AM IST

    MTS result 2023: Awaited 

    Results of the SSC MTS & Havaldar exam are awaited. It is expected soon on ssc.nic.in.

