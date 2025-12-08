SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check Combined Graduate Level results, scorecard when out

The Combined Graduate Level Exam 2025 (Tier I) was held on September 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 2025. The re-exam was held on October 14, 2025. The exam comprised of 100 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration was for 1 hour.

The answer key was released on October 16 and the objection window was opened on the same date. The objection window was closed on October 19, 2025.

This examination drive will fill up 14582 Group B and C posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.