SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check Combined Graduate Level results, scorecard when out
SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 News Live: Combined Graduate Level merit list to be out on official website. Follow the blog for latest updates.
SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 News Live: The Staff Selection Commission has not yet announced the SSC CGL Tier I Result 2025. When released, candidates who have appeared for Tier-I of the Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGLE), 2025 can check the results through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in....Read More
The Combined Graduate Level Exam 2025 (Tier I) was held on September 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 2025. The re-exam was held on October 14, 2025. The exam comprised of 100 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration was for 1 hour.
The answer key was released on October 16 and the objection window was opened on the same date. The objection window was closed on October 19, 2025.
This examination drive will fill up 14582 Group B and C posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.
SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 News Live: Official website to check
SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 News Live: ssc.gov.in
SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 News Live: How to check results?
Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
Click on SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates can check the results.
Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 News Live: Vacancies to be filled
SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 News Live: This examination drive will fill up 14582 Group B and C posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.
SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 News Live: Check answer key date
SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 News Live: The answer key was released on October 16 and the objection window was opened on the same date. The objection window was closed on October 19, 2025.
SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 News Live: Pattern of exam
SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 News Live: The exam comprised of 100 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration was for 1 hour.
SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 News Live: Exam dates
SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 News Live: The Combined Graduate Level Exam 2025 (Tier I) was held on September 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 2025. The re-exam was held on October 14, 2025.
SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 News Live: Where to check results when out?
SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 News Live: When released, candidates who have appeared for Tier-I of the Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGLE), 2025 can check the results through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 News Live: Date and time
SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 News Live: The date and time of announcement has not been shared yet.