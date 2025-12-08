Edit Profile
    SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check Combined Graduate Level results, scorecard when out

    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Updated on: Dec 08, 2025 1:37:51 PM IST

    SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 News Live: Combined Graduate Level merit list to be out on official website. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check Combined Graduate Level results, scorecard when out
    SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check Combined Graduate Level results, scorecard when out

    SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 News Live: The Staff Selection Commission has not yet announced the SSC CGL Tier I Result 2025. When released, candidates who have appeared for Tier-I of the Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGLE), 2025 can check the results through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

    The Combined Graduate Level Exam 2025 (Tier I) was held on September 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 2025. The re-exam was held on October 14, 2025. The exam comprised of 100 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration was for 1 hour.

    The answer key was released on October 16 and the objection window was opened on the same date. The objection window was closed on October 19, 2025.

    This examination drive will fill up 14582 Group B and C posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.

    The Combined Graduate Level Exam 2025 (Tier I) was held on September 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 2025. The re-exam was held on October 14, 2025. The exam comprised of 100 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration was for 1 hour.

    The answer key was released on October 16 and the objection window was opened on the same date. The objection window was closed on October 19, 2025.

    This examination drive will fill up 14582 Group B and C posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 08, 2025 1:37:51 PM IST

    SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 News Live: Official website to check

    SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 News Live: ssc.gov.in

    Dec 08, 2025 1:34:51 PM IST

    SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 News Live: How to check results?

    Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

    Click on SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates can check the results.

    Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Dec 08, 2025 1:31:55 PM IST

    SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 News Live: Vacancies to be filled

    SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 News Live: This examination drive will fill up 14582 Group B and C posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

    Dec 08, 2025 1:28:46 PM IST

    SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 News Live: Check answer key date

    SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 News Live: The answer key was released on October 16 and the objection window was opened on the same date. The objection window was closed on October 19, 2025.

    Dec 08, 2025 1:25:43 PM IST

    SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 News Live: Pattern of exam

    SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 News Live: The exam comprised of 100 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration was for 1 hour.

    Dec 08, 2025 1:22:20 PM IST

    SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 News Live: Exam dates

    SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 News Live: The Combined Graduate Level Exam 2025 (Tier I) was held on September 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 2025. The re-exam was held on October 14, 2025.

    Dec 08, 2025 1:18:03 PM IST

    SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 News Live: Where to check results when out?

    SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 News Live: When released, candidates who have appeared for Tier-I of the Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGLE), 2025 can check the results through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

    Dec 08, 2025 1:11:06 PM IST

    SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 News Live: Date and time

    SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 News Live: The date and time of announcement has not been shared yet.

