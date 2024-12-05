Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SSC CGL Tier I results 2024 declared at ssc.gov.in, here's how to check

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Dec 05, 2024 07:08 PM IST

SSC CGL 2024 is being held for 17727 group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ vacancies of the central government.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 exam results on its official website at ssc.gov.in. Candidates who would like to check their results can visit the official website of SSC.

The objection window for candidates to raise any objections to the provisional answer key was closed on October 8, 2024. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The objection window for candidates to raise any objections to the provisional answer key was closed on October 8, 2024. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Tier 1 exam of SSC CGL was conducted from September 9 to 24, 2024, and the commission released the provisional answer key on October 3, 2024. The objection window for candidates to raise any objections to the provisional answer key was closed on October 8, 2024.

About the exam:

SSC CGL 2024 is being held for 17727 group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ vacancies of the central government. The question paper for the tier 1 exam consisted of a maximum mark of 50.

Direct link to check SSC CGL Tier I result 2024 (List 1)

Direct link to check SSC CGL Tier I result 2024 (List 2)

Direct link to check SSC CGL Tier I result 2024 (List 3)

The question paper for the tier 1 exam consisted of objective-type, multiple-choice questions on general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness, quantitative aptitude, and English comprehension.

Steps to check SSC CGL Tier I results 2024:

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can follow the below mentioned steps to check their results:

Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Look out for the tier 1 exam result link on the home page and click it

A new page appears

Download the PDF and check your result using the roll number.

For more information, visit the official website.

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On