SSC CGL Tier I results 2024 declared at ssc.gov.in, here's how to check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 exam results on its official website at ssc.gov.in. Candidates who would like to check their results can visit the official website of SSC. The objection window for candidates to raise any objections to the provisional answer key was closed on October 8, 2024. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Tier 1 exam of SSC CGL was conducted from September 9 to 24, 2024, and the commission released the provisional answer key on October 3, 2024. The objection window for candidates to raise any objections to the provisional answer key was closed on October 8, 2024.

About the exam:

SSC CGL 2024 is being held for 17727 group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ vacancies of the central government. The question paper for the tier 1 exam consisted of a maximum mark of 50.

Direct link to check SSC CGL Tier I result 2024 (List 1)

Direct link to check SSC CGL Tier I result 2024 (List 2)

Direct link to check SSC CGL Tier I result 2024 (List 3)

The question paper for the tier 1 exam consisted of objective-type, multiple-choice questions on general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness, quantitative aptitude, and English comprehension.

Steps to check SSC CGL Tier I results 2024:

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can follow the below mentioned steps to check their results:

Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Look out for the tier 1 exam result link on the home page and click it

A new page appears

Download the PDF and check your result using the roll number.

For more information, visit the official website.