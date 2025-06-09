Edit Profile
New Delhi 37°C
Monday, June 9, 2025
    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: Where, how to check Constable merit list when released

    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Published on: June 9, 2025 10:25 AM IST

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: Constable results to be out of ssc.gov.in. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the results date, time, direct link and more. 

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: Where, how to check Constable merit list when out

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: The Staff Selection Commission is yet to announce SSC GD Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2025 can check the results when announced on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in....Read More

    The Constable written examination was held from February 4 to February 25, 2025. The written test consisted of 80 questions of 2 marks each. The exam duration was for 60 minutes. The test was held in English, Hindi, and 13 Regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

    SSC GD constable provisional key was released on March 4 and the objection window was closed on March 9, 2025.

    This recruitment drive will fill 39,481 Constable (GD) vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 9, 2025 10:25 AM IST

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: Vacancies to be filled in all India basis 

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: Vacancies of Constable (GD) in SSF and Sepoy in NCB will be filled up on an AllIndia basis whereas vacancies in all other CAPFs will be filled up as per the vacancies available in various States/ UTs. In addition, vacancies are earmarked for the Border Guarding Districts and Militancy/ Naxal affected Districts, which are reserved for the candidates of these districts only.

    June 9, 2025 10:02 AM IST

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: How to check results when out?

    Open the commission's official website, ssc.gov.in

    Click on result

    Click on the Constable (GD) page

    Download the PDF and check the result.

    June 9, 2025 9:59 AM IST

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: Vacancy breakups 

    BSF: 15654 vacancies

    CISF: 7145 vacancies

    CRPF: 11541 vacancies

    SSB: 819 vacancies

    ITBP: 3017 vacancies

    AR: 1248 vacancies

    SSF: 35 vacancies

    NCB: 22 vacancies

    June 9, 2025 9:57 AM IST

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: Know about selection stages 

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: The recruitment process also includes a physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST) and medical examination/document verification.

    June 9, 2025 9:52 AM IST

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: Vacancy details 

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: This recruitment drive will fill 39,481 Constable (GD) vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau.

    June 9, 2025 9:51 AM IST

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: About provisional answer key 

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: SSC GD constable provisional key was released on March 4 and the objection window was closed on March 9, 2025.

    June 9, 2025 9:42 AM IST

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: Pattern of exam 

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: The written test consisted of 80 questions of 2 marks each. The exam duration was for 60 minutes. The test was held in English, Hindi, and 13 Regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

    June 9, 2025 9:37 AM IST

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: Written test date 

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: The Constable written examination was held from February 4 to February 25, 2025.

    June 9, 2025 9:35 AM IST

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: Where to check results?

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: Candidates who have appeared for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2025 can check the results when announced on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

    June 9, 2025 9:32 AM IST

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: Date and time 

    SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: The Staff Selection Commission has not released the SSC GD 2025 result date and time yet. 

