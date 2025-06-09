SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: Where, how to check Constable merit list when released
SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: Constable results to be out of ssc.gov.in. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the results date, time, direct link and more.
SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: The Staff Selection Commission is yet to announce SSC GD Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2025 can check the results when announced on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in....Read More
The Constable written examination was held from February 4 to February 25, 2025. The written test consisted of 80 questions of 2 marks each. The exam duration was for 60 minutes. The test was held in English, Hindi, and 13 Regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
SSC GD constable provisional key was released on March 4 and the objection window was closed on March 9, 2025.
This recruitment drive will fill 39,481 Constable (GD) vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: Vacancies of Constable (GD) in SSF and Sepoy in NCB will be filled up on an AllIndia basis whereas vacancies in all other CAPFs will be filled up as per the vacancies available in various States/ UTs. In addition, vacancies are earmarked for the Border Guarding Districts and Militancy/ Naxal affected Districts, which are reserved for the candidates of these districts only.
Open the commission's official website, ssc.gov.in
Click on result
Click on the Constable (GD) page
Download the PDF and check the result.
BSF: 15654 vacancies
CISF: 7145 vacancies
CRPF: 11541 vacancies
SSB: 819 vacancies
ITBP: 3017 vacancies
AR: 1248 vacancies
SSF: 35 vacancies
NCB: 22 vacancies
SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: The recruitment process also includes a physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST) and medical examination/document verification.
