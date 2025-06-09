SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: Where, how to check Constable merit list when released

SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: Where, how to check Constable merit list when out

SSC GD 2025 Result News Live: The Staff Selection Commission is yet to announce SSC GD Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2025 can check the results when announced on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

The Constable written examination was held from February 4 to February 25, 2025. The written test consisted of 80 questions of 2 marks each. The exam duration was for 60 minutes. The test was held in English, Hindi, and 13 Regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

SSC GD constable provisional key was released on March 4 and the objection window was closed on March 9, 2025.

This recruitment drive will fill 39,481 Constable (GD) vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.