SSC JE result 2023 released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link to check list of qualified candidates

Staff Selection Commission released the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2023 paper 1 results on November 17. Candidates who have appeared for the SSC JE examination can check the list of qualified candidates on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

SSC releases JE (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Exam 2023 paper 1 results(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Staff Selection Commission conducted Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2023 (Paper-I) in the Computer-Based Mode from October 9 to October 11.

A total of 10154 candidates have been shortlisted for Civil Engineering and a total of 2073 candidates have been shortlisted for Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering.

“Paper-II of Junior Engineer Examination, 2023 is scheduled on 04.12.2023. The Admission Certificate of the shortlisted candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices in due course”, reads the official notification.

The final answer keys as well as marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates in Paper-I will be made available on the website of the Commission in due course.

SSC JE 2023 result: How to check

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Result tab

Next, click on the JE section

Click on the result link

A list of qualified candidates will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

List of candidates shortlisted in Paper-I for appearing in Paper-II (Electrical/Mechanical)

List of candidates shortlisted in Paper-I for appearing in Paper-II (Civil)

