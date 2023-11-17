SSC JE result 2023 released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link to check list of qualified candidates
SSC JE 2023 Paper 1 Results Declared: Check Qualified Candidates List
Staff Selection Commission released the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2023 paper 1 results on November 17. Candidates who have appeared for the SSC JE examination can check the list of qualified candidates on the official website at ssc.nic.in.
Staff Selection Commission conducted Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2023 (Paper-I) in the Computer-Based Mode from October 9 to October 11.
A total of 10154 candidates have been shortlisted for Civil Engineering and a total of 2073 candidates have been shortlisted for Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering.
“Paper-II of Junior Engineer Examination, 2023 is scheduled on 04.12.2023. The Admission Certificate of the shortlisted candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices in due course”, reads the official notification.
The final answer keys as well as marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates in Paper-I will be made available on the website of the Commission in due course.
SSC JE 2023 result notice
SSC JE 2023 result: How to check
Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the Result tab
Next, click on the JE section
Click on the result link
A list of qualified candidates will be displayed on the screen
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.