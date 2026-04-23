Bengaluru, The results for SSLC exams-1 of regular students were declared on Thursday with a "historic" 94.1 pass per cent.

Students record historic 94.1 per cent pass in Karnataka SSLC exam

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The results were an increase of 14.06 per cent compared to all 3 exams last year, which was 80.04 per cent.

Karnataka holds three annual board exams for Class 10 students, and they can choose the best scores that will appear on their mark cards.

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate exams were held between March 18 and April 2, and the evaluation of answer scripts was held at 237 evaluation camps, which were completed on April 16.

"The results are historical, and the students performed well. I compliment and congratulate students, parents, teachers and department officials," said Minister for School Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa.

The digital mark cards are available on DigiLocker for the first time, he said.

Considering the highest pass percentage, there will be no third exam this year, he further said, adding that for the students who wish to improve their performance, the second exam will be held from May 18 to 25.

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{{^usCountry}} Out of 7,75,999 registered regular fresh students, 7,70,209 appeared for exams, registering an attendance of 99.2 per cent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Out of 7,75,999 registered regular fresh students, 7,70,209 appeared for exams, registering an attendance of 99.2 per cent. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Out of the 7,70,209 who appeared for exams, 7,24,794 have passed, achieving a pass percentage of 94.1 per cent," the minister said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Out of the 7,70,209 who appeared for exams, 7,24,794 have passed, achieving a pass percentage of 94.1 per cent," the minister said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said seven students secured 625 out of 625 and emerged as state toppers, including a student from a government school in Athani taluk in Belagavi district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said seven students secured 625 out of 625 and emerged as state toppers, including a student from a government school in Athani taluk in Belagavi district. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This year too, girls performed well with a pass percentage of 96.18, while the boys' pass percentage was 91.94. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This year too, girls performed well with a pass percentage of 96.18, while the boys' pass percentage was 91.94. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bangarappa said, "Though girls are number one, I want to congratulate boys as they have improved their performance; there is a 17.69 per cent increase in boys' performance compared to last year." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bangarappa said, "Though girls are number one, I want to congratulate boys as they have improved their performance; there is a 17.69 per cent increase in boys' performance compared to last year." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rural students' pass percentage is higher than that of Urban students. There is a substantial increase in the pass percentage of rural students , surpassing that of urban students . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rural students' pass percentage is higher than that of Urban students. There is a substantial increase in the pass percentage of rural students , surpassing that of urban students . {{/usCountry}}

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Government Schools performed well this year. There is an increase of 16.8 in the pass percentage from last year.

Pointing out another noticeable improvement, the minister said, "66.5 per cent of students have achieved 60 per cent and above ."

He said, 1,532 students benefited from the reduction of the passing percentage from 35 per cent to 33 per cent.

This year, the number of schools achieving 100 per cent results is higher, and no government school achieved zero per cent results.

2,393 government schools achieved 100 per cent results this year compared to 766 last year. Bangarappa said, "I'm happy to share that more than 50 per cent of government schools have secured 100 per cent results."

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts topped the results with 98.40 and 98.18 pass percentages, respectively, while Kalaburagi is last in the list with an 85.06 pass percentage.

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The minister, however, said Yadgir and Kalaburagi districts, which were at the bottom of the list last year, have bettered their performance this year.

Bangarappa, in response to a question, said 1,425 students failed only in the third language this year.

As per the High Court order, students have been awarded marks, not grades, for the third language papers this year.

The matter had gone to the high court following the minister's announcement on March 27 that-starting this academic year -the government would replace the marks system for the third language in the SSLC exam with a grading system that would not affect a student's overall results. This announcement was made before the third language exam.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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