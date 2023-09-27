Telangana TS TET result 2023 announced, direct link & how to check

TS TET Result 2023: Telangana State Department of School Education on Wednesday announced results of the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test or TS TET 2023. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can now go to tstet.cgg.gov.in and check their results. TS TET result 2023 live updates.

Telangana TS TET result 2023 announced on tstet.cgg.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Here is the link to check Telangana TET result:

TS TET result 2023 direct link.

To check marks online, candidates have to use their hall ticket numbers. These are the steps to follow:

Go to tstet.cgg.gov.in. Open the TS TET result link given on home page. Enter your credentials to login. Check and download the scorecard.

Earlier this month, the provisional answer key of the examination was released. After that, candidates were asked to send their objections,

The test was held on September 15 in two shifts-- the first one from 9:30 am to 12 pm and the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5 pm across the state.