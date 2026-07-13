The Department of School Education, Telangana, has announced TG TET Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test can check the results through the official website of TGTET at tgtet.aponline.in.

TG TET Result 2026 declared at tgtet.aptonline.in, direct link to check here

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The Department has activated 3 result links for the candidates to check. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check TG TET Result 2026

TG TET Result 2026: How to check

1. Visit the official website of TGTET at tgtet.aponline.in.

2. Click on TG TET Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 declared at joinindianarmy.nic.in, check here

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{{^usCountry}} The qualifying marks of TGTET is 60% and above for the General/EWS category, 50% and above for BCs and 40% and above for SC/ST/Differently abled candidates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The qualifying marks of TGTET is 60% and above for the General/EWS category, 50% and above for BCs and 40% and above for SC/ST/Differently abled candidates. {{/usCountry}}

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The TGTET exam commenced on June 16 and ended on June 22, 2026. The exam was held in two sessions on all days- first session from 9 am to 11.30 am and second session from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. All questions were multiple-choice questions, each carrying one mark, with four alternatives out of which one answer was correct. There will be no negative marking.

ICSI CSEET June Result 2026 releasing on July 15 at icsi.edu, official notice here

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The validity period of TET qualifying certificates for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the Government of Telangana, would remain valid for life.