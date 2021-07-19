Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TN 12th result 2021: Know how, where to check class 12 marks

Tamil Nadu 12th result will be declared today, July 19 at 11 am. The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (DGE TN) will release the TN 12th result on the official website dge.tn.gov.in.
UPDATED ON JUL 19, 2021 08:49 AM IST
TN 12th result live updates

TN 12th board exam could not be held this year due to the situation arising from COVID-19 pandemic. Students have been evaluated in a different way and the results will be given to them today.

TN 12th result 2021 link: Know where to check

TN Board 12th +2 Result 2021 direct links to check

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

TN 12th result 2021 link: Know how to check

Tamil Nadu class 12 result will be available at 11 am. Students can follow the steps given below to check result:

Go to the official website, tnresults.nic.in

Click on the 12th result 2021 link

Enter the details asked for

Submit the details

Get the TN 12th result

Download the copy

Students can get the marksheet, pass certificate, migration certificate and other documents from their respective schools after the result is declared.

TN 12th result 2021: Know how to obtain document from DigiLocker

Students can get the TN 12th result from the DigiLocker account. DigiLocker is a secure cloud based platform for storage, sharing and verification of documents and certificates. Students who do not have an account in DigiLocker should create one. Click on https://accounts.digitallocker.gov.in/signup/smart_v2/4f0bc1fe0b88eb43709d3a23143cf28f to create an account in DigiLocker

tn result
