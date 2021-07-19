Tamil Nadu 12th TN +2 result 2021 declared at tnresults.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu class 12 result has been declared today, July 19, on the official website tnresults.nic.in at 11 am. The TN result has been released by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) on its official website, dge.tn.gov.in as well.

Tamil Nadu class 12 result live updates

TN 12th result 2021 direct link

This year TN 12th result 2021 will be prepared in a different way. Since exams could not be held in the state due to surge in COVID-19 cases, the DGE has prepared the result factoring in marks of class 10, and 11.

50 percent weightage is given to class 10 board exam marks (average of three subjects with high marks) while 20 percent (written in each subject) weightage is accorded to Plus One board exam and 30 percent is given to Class 12 practical and internal assessment. Students who have failed in Class 11 exams are given 35 percent marks.

The TN 12th result evaluation criteria was prepared by a 10 member committee.

Last year the result was declared on July 16 for a total of 7,99,717 lakh students. The board had registered 92.3% pass in 2020. The pass percentage among girls was 94.8% while the pass percentage of boys was 89.41%. Tirupur district recorded the highest pass percentage where 97.12% of students have cleared the exam. Karaikkal district recorded the lowest pass percentage of 86.21%.

