TN HSC Revaluation Results 2024 Live: TNDGE to declare Class 12 revaluation results today

TN HSC Revaluation Results 2024 live: The Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will announce TN HSE revaluation results 2024 on June 18, 2024, informed an official notification. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their revised results can visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. Students will be asked to submit their login details like exam roll number and date of birth to view the result. ...Read More

The official notification also informed that the date of issue of the original marks certificate will be notified later for the candidates who have appeared in the Higher Secondary Second Year Public Examination.

TN 12th board examination in the state was conducted from March 1 to March 22, 2024, at various exam centres. The examination started at 10.15 am and concluded at 1.15 pm on all days. Follow the blog for the latest updates.