Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi410C
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    TN HSC Revaluation Results 2024 Live: TNDGE to declare Class 12 revaluation results today

    June 18, 2024 11:58 AM IST
    TN HSC Revaluation Results 2024 live: TNDGE officials will announce TN HSE revaluation results 2024 today, latest updates here
    TN HSC Revaluation Results 2024 Live: TNDGE will declare the results soon
    TN HSC Revaluation Results 2024 Live: TNDGE will declare the results soon

    TN HSC Revaluation Results 2024 live: The Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will announce TN HSE revaluation results 2024 on June 18, 2024, informed an official notification. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their revised results can visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. Students will be asked to submit their login details like exam roll number and date of birth to view the result. ...Read More

    The official notification also informed that the date of issue of the original marks certificate will be notified later for the candidates who have appeared in the Higher Secondary Second Year Public Examination.

    TN 12th board examination in the state was conducted from March 1 to March 22, 2024, at various exam centres. The examination started at 10.15 am and concluded at 1.15 pm on all days. Follow the blog for the latest updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 18, 2024 11:58 AM IST

    TN HSC Revaluation Results 2024 Live: Results to be announced in afternoon

    TN HSC Revaluation Results 2024 Live: The re-total and revaluation results of TN HSC will be released on June 18, 2024. The results will be announced in the afternoon.

    June 18, 2024 11:49 AM IST

    TN HSC Revaluation Results 2024 Live: When was exam conducted?

    TN HSC Revaluation Results 2024 Live: TN 12th board examination in the state was conducted from March 1 to March 22, 2024, at various exam centres. The examination started at 10.15 am and concluded at 1.15 pm on all days.

    June 18, 2024 11:40 AM IST

    TN HSC Revaluation Results 2024 Live: Where to check

    TN HSC Revaluation Results 2024 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their revised results can visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

    June 18, 2024 11:32 AM IST

    TN HSC Revaluation Results 2024 live: Login credentials needed

    TN HSC Revaluation Results 2024 live: Students will be asked to submit their login details like exam roll number and date of birth to view the result.

    June 18, 2024 11:26 AM IST

    TN HSC Revaluation Results 2024 live: Website to check result

    TN HSC Revaluation Results 2024 live: Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their revised results can visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

    June 18, 2024 11:12 AM IST

    TN HSC Revaluation Results 2024 live: Results to be declared today

    TN HSC Revaluation Results 2024 live: TNDGE officials in an official notfication informed that the TN HSC Revaluation Results 2024 will be declared today

    News education exam results TN HSC Revaluation Results 2024 Live: TNDGE to declare Class 12 revaluation results today
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes