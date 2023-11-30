close_game
close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / TS LAWCET counselling 2023: Seat allotment results out at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in, here's direct link to check

TS LAWCET counselling 2023: Seat allotment results out at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 30, 2023 01:41 PM IST

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the TS LAWCET 2023 provisional list for admissions today, November 30, 2023.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET 2023) provisional list for admissions today, November 30, 2023. Candidates can check the TS LAWCET 2023 seat allotment result through the official website at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

Check TS LAWCET 2023 Seat Allotment Result on lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in
Check TS LAWCET 2023 Seat Allotment Result on lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in

Candidates can check their TS LAWCET 2023 seat allotment results using their log-in credentials. Candidates can report to the allotted college from December 1 to December 6. The classes will commence on December 4.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Direct link to check TS LAWCET 2023 seat allotment result

TS LAWCET 2023 seat allotment result: Know how to check

To check the TS LAWCET 2023 seat allotment results candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the Provisional Seat Allotment result

Key in your login credentials

Check the TSLAWCET 2023 results

Take the printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out