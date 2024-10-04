UGC NET Result 2024 Live: June re-exam results awaited at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The scorecards will be released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET Result 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency conducted the UGC NET June re-exam in August-September and the result of the test is expected soon. When declared, candidates can check their scorecards on ugcnet.ac.in. The result notification will be published on nta.ac.in as well. Candidates will be required to use their application number and date of birth to check UGC NET results. ...Read More

The UGC NET June re-examination was conducted on August 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30 and September 2, 3, 4 and 5 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Provisional answer keys were released in phases and the objection window closed on September 14.

The final answer keys of UGC NET will be issued along with or before the results.

Subject experts will review the candidates' objections to the provisional answer key, and if an objection is found valid, the final answer key will be revised, NTA said in a previous notification.

UGC NET result 2024: How to download

Go to ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Open the UGC NET June scorecard link.

Enter your login details – application number and date of birth.

Submit and check your results.

Check live updates on UGC NET June results below.