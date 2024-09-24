Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi310C
Tuesday, Sep 24, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: NTA UGC NET scorecard awaited at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, updates here

    By HT Education Desk
    Sep 24, 2024 11:01 AM IST
    UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: NTA UGC NET results, final answer key awaited at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: NTA UGC NET scorecard awaited, updates here
    UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: NTA UGC NET scorecard awaited, updates here

    UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA, will release the final answer key for the UGC NET June 2024 result in due course of time. When released, the UGC NET results can be checked by candidates on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The results can also be checked on the ugcnet.ntaonline.in website. The details will be available on the NTA website at nta.ac.in. ...Read More

    The date and time of release of UGC NET results have not been announced yet.

    The UGC NET June examination was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024. It was held in two shifts: Shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

    The Agency has already released the answer key for UGC NET on all exam dates. The answer key objection window was opened until September 14, 2024, to raise objections against the provisional answer key.

    The panel of subject experts will verify the candidates' challenges. If any candidate's challenge is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied to all candidates' responses accordingly. The result will be prepared and declared based on the revised Final Answer Key.

    Follow this live blog for the latest updates on the UGC NET results, direct link, scorecard, and final answer key.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 24, 2024 11:01 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: Details needed to check scorecards

    UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: To check the UGC NET exam results and download scorecards, candidates will be required to use their application number and date of birth as login credentials.

    Sep 24, 2024 10:28 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: Exam held in August-September

    UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: The UGC NET re-exam was held from August 21 to September 4, 2024. It was held in two shifts: shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

    Sep 24, 2024 10:23 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: Exam shift details

    UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: The exam was held in two shifts: Shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

    Sep 24, 2024 10:19 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: Final answer key awaited

    UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: Along with the results, the final answer key is also awaited. The final answer key, when released, can be checked on the official website.

    Sep 24, 2024 10:17 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: Result date and time not announced yet

    UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: The date and time of release of UGC NET results have not been announced by NTA yet.

    Sep 24, 2024 10:12 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: Check marking scheme

    (a) Each question carries 02 (two) marks.

    (b) For each correct response, candidate will get 02 (two) marks.

    (c) There is no negative marking for incorrect response.

    (d) No marks will be given for questions un-answered/un-attempted/marked for Review.

    (e) To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as correct option.

    (f) If a question is found to be incorrect/ambiguous or has multiple correct answers, only those candidates who have attempted the question and chosen one of the correct answers would be given the credit.

    (g) If a question is found to be incorrect and the Question is dropped, then two marks (+2) will be awarded to only to those candidates who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error.

    Since, there is no negative marking, candidate needs to choose one most appropriate option as correct answer.

    Sep 24, 2024 10:06 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: How to download final answer key?

    Go to ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

    Open the final answer key answer key.

    A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the final answer key.

    Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Sep 24, 2024 10:04 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: Login details needed

    Application Number

    Password

    Security Pin

    Sep 24, 2024 10:01 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: How results will be prepared?

    UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: The panel of subject experts will verify the candidates' challenges. If any candidate's challenge is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied to all candidates' responses accordingly. The result will be prepared and declared based on the revised Final Answer Key.

    Sep 24, 2024 9:59 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: Objection window closes on September 14

    UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: The Agency has already released the answer key for UGC NET on all exam dates. The answer key objection window was opened until September 14, 2024, to raise objections against the provisional answer key.

    Sep 24, 2024 9:56 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: Exam dates

    UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: The UGC NET June examination was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024. It was held in two shifts: Shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

    Sep 24, 2024 9:54 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: List of websites

    ugcnet.nta.ac.in

    ugcnet.ntaonline.in

    nta.ac.in

    Sep 24, 2024 9:53 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: How to check scorecards?

    Visit the official website of UGC NET.

    Click on UGC NET Result 2024 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the scorecard and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Sep 24, 2024 9:46 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: Where to check

    UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: When released, the UGC NET results can be checked by candidates on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The results can also be checked on the ugcnet.ntaonline.in website. The details will be available on the NTA website at nta.ac.in.

    Sep 24, 2024 9:43 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: Date and time

    UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: NTA UGC NET results date and time have not been announced yet.

    News education exam results UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: NTA UGC NET scorecard awaited at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, updates here
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes