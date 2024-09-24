UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: NTA UGC NET scorecard awaited at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, updates here

UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA, will release the final answer key for the UGC NET June 2024 result in due course of time. When released, the UGC NET results can be checked by candidates on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The results can also be checked on the ugcnet.ntaonline.in website. The details will be available on the NTA website at nta.ac.in. ...Read More

The date and time of release of UGC NET results have not been announced yet.

The UGC NET June examination was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024. It was held in two shifts: Shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The Agency has already released the answer key for UGC NET on all exam dates. The answer key objection window was opened until September 14, 2024, to raise objections against the provisional answer key.

The panel of subject experts will verify the candidates' challenges. If any candidate's challenge is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied to all candidates' responses accordingly. The result will be prepared and declared based on the revised Final Answer Key.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on the UGC NET results, direct link, scorecard, and final answer key.