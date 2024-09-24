UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: NTA UGC NET scorecard awaited at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, updates here
UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA, will release the final answer key for the UGC NET June 2024 result in due course of time. When released, the UGC NET results can be checked by candidates on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The results can also be checked on the ugcnet.ntaonline.in website. The details will be available on the NTA website at nta.ac.in. ...Read More
The date and time of release of UGC NET results have not been announced yet.
The UGC NET June examination was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024. It was held in two shifts: Shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm.
The Agency has already released the answer key for UGC NET on all exam dates. The answer key objection window was opened until September 14, 2024, to raise objections against the provisional answer key.
The panel of subject experts will verify the candidates' challenges. If any candidate's challenge is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied to all candidates' responses accordingly. The result will be prepared and declared based on the revised Final Answer Key.
Follow this live blog for the latest updates on the UGC NET results, direct link, scorecard, and final answer key.
UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: To check the UGC NET exam results and download scorecards, candidates will be required to use their application number and date of birth as login credentials.
UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: Along with the results, the final answer key is also awaited. The final answer key, when released, can be checked on the official website.
UGC NET Result 2024 LIVE: Check marking scheme
(a) Each question carries 02 (two) marks.
(b) For each correct response, candidate will get 02 (two) marks.
(c) There is no negative marking for incorrect response.
(d) No marks will be given for questions un-answered/un-attempted/marked for Review.
(e) To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as correct option.
(f) If a question is found to be incorrect/ambiguous or has multiple correct answers, only those candidates who have attempted the question and chosen one of the correct answers would be given the credit.
(g) If a question is found to be incorrect and the Question is dropped, then two marks (+2) will be awarded to only to those candidates who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error.
Since, there is no negative marking, candidate needs to choose one most appropriate option as correct answer.
Go to ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Open the final answer key answer key.
A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the final answer key.
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Application Number
Password
Security Pin
ugcnet.nta.ac.in
ugcnet.ntaonline.in
nta.ac.in
Visit the official website of UGC NET.
Click on UGC NET Result 2024 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
Check the scorecard and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
