Home / Education / Exam Results / UPPSC PCS Pre result 2023 out, 4,047 candidates qualify for Mains

UPPSC PCS Pre result 2023 out, 4,047 candidates qualify for Mains

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 27, 2023 08:08 AM IST

UPPSC PCS Pre Result 2023: Aspirants can check UPPSC PCS Prelims results on the commission's website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC PCS Pre Result 2023: A total of 4,047 candidates have qualified for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Mains examination 2023, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) said on Monday, while announcing results of the Preliminary examination. Aspirants can check UPPSC PCS Pre result 2023 on the commission's website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC PCS Pre result 2023 declared on uppsc.up.nic.in(HT Representative Image)
UPPSC PCS Pre result 2023 declared on uppsc.up.nic.in(HT Representative Image)

UPPSC PCS 2023 is being conducted to fill up 254 vacancies in various state services.

This time, the Prelims exam was held for 5,65,459 candidates who had applied online. A large number of candidates skipped the test and information shared by the commission shows only 3,45,022 candidates had appeared in the exam.

A total of 5,65,459 candidates had applied online for the PCS-2023 examination that was held on May 14. Out of these total candidates, 3,45,022 candidates had appeared in the it.

The prelims exam was held in 1,241 exam centres set up in 51 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

A separate press release will be issued regarding schedule, online application and fee for the Mains examination, UPPSC Secretary Ashok Kumar said in a press statement.

Information about candidates' individual marks and cut-offs of the Prelims exam will be shared on the commission's website after Final results, he added.

Check UPPSC PCS result 2023.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uppsc pcs uppsc.up.nic.in exam result. + 1 more
uppsc pcs uppsc.up.nic.in exam result.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out