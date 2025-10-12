UPSC CDS 1 Final Results 2025 declared at upsc.gov.in, 365 candidates make the cut | Check merit list here

The Union Public Service Commission has declared the final results of Combined Defence Examination (I) 2025. Candidates who appeared in the written examinations and SSB interviews can check the merit list on the official website at upsc.gov.in. UPSC CDS 1 Final Results 2025 is out at upsc.gov.in, A total of 365 candidates have qualified. (Representative image/HT File)

As per the result notification, a total of 365 candidates have qualified in the final merit list, for admission to the 160th (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course.

The commission said it had “recommended 2560, 942 and 636 as qualified in the written test for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy, respectively. The number of candidates finally qualified is those after SSB test conducted by Army Head Quarters.”

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK UPSC CDS 1 FINAL MERIT LIST 2025 Notably, the results of Medical examination have not been taken into account in preparing the merit lists.

The commission said that the verification of date of birth and educational qualifications of qualifying candidates is still under process by the Army Headquarters. As such, the candidature of all such candidates is priovisional on this score, and they are requested to forward their certificates, in original, in support of Date of Birth/Educational qualification etc. claimed by them, along with Photostat attested copies to Army Headquarters /Naval Headquarters /Air Headquarters, as per their first choice.

