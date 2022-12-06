Home / Education / Exam Results / UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check

UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check

exam results
Published on Dec 06, 2022 06:08 PM IST

UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the mains written examination can check the result through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and also on upsconline.nic.in.

The written examination was conducted from September 16 to September 25, 2022. The candidates with the Roll Numbers and Name, as given below, have qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’).

Direct link to check UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022

UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 link available on the main page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the name and roll number.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
upsc result civil service exam result. + 1 more
upsc result civil service exam result.

