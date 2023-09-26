UPSC NDA & NA 2023 results released at upsc.gov.in, here's link to check

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (UPSC NDA & NA II 2023) today, September 26. Candidates who have appeared for the NDA and NA examination can check the results on the official website at upsc.gov.in. National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination, (II) 2023 held by the Union Public Service Commission on September 3. UPSC announces NDA & NA II 2023 results; check at upsc.gov.in

Direct link to check UPSC NDA & NA results 2023

The NDA & NA II exam was conducted for a total of 400 vacancies of which 375 vacancies in the National Defence Academy and 25 vacancies in the Naval Academy.

“The mark-sheets of the candidates, will be put on the Commission’s website within fifteen (15) days from the date of publication of final result. (After concluding SSB Interviews) and will remain available on the website for a period of thirty (30) days”, reads the official notification.

UPSC NDA & NA result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the UPSC NDA & NA result link

Check the results

Keep a copy of the same for future reference

