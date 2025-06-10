UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result News LIVE: Where, how to check Civil Services results when out

UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result News LIVE: Where, how to check results when out

UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result News LIVE: The Union Public Service Commission has not yet released UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result. Candidates who have appeared for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary examination can check the results when announced on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The preliminary examination across the country was held on May 25, 2025. The examination comprised two objective-type papers (MCQs), each of two hours’ duration and carrying a maximum of 200 marks....Read More

For every wrong answer, one-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.

The prelims exam is only a screening test, and marks obtained here will not be counted for determining the final merit list.

Through this recruitment drive 979 vacancies will be filled. Follow the blog for UPSC CSE Prelims Results 2025 date and time, direct link, and more.