UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result News LIVE: Where, how to check Civil Services results when out
UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result News LIVE: Civil Services prelims results to be out on upsc.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result News LIVE: The Union Public Service Commission has not yet released UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result. Candidates who have appeared for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary examination can check the results when announced on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The preliminary examination across the country was held on May 25, 2025. The examination comprised two objective-type papers (MCQs), each of two hours’ duration and carrying a maximum of 200 marks....Read More
For every wrong answer, one-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.
The prelims exam is only a screening test, and marks obtained here will not be counted for determining the final merit list.
Through this recruitment drive 979 vacancies will be filled. Follow the blog for UPSC CSE Prelims Results 2025 date and time, direct link, and more.
UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result News LIVE: Category-wise vacancies
UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result News LIVE: Following are the details category-wise vacancies:
38 vacancies for candidates under the Benchmark Disability category
12 for candidates with blindness or low vision
7 for those who are deaf or hard of hearing
10 for candidates with locomotor disabilities
9 for those with multiple disabilities, including deaf-blindness
UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result News LIVE: Services included in recruitment
UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result News LIVE: The recruitment includes services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS).
UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result News LIVE: How to check
Go to upsc.gov.in
Click on the link to download the UPSC CSE Prelims Results 2025.
Enter your credentials to log in and submit.
Check your CSE Prelims result displayed on the screen.
Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference .
UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result News LIVE: Vacancies to be filled
UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result News LIVE: Through this recruitment drive 979 vacancies will be filled.
UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result News LIVE: Prelims exam is screening test
UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result News LIVE: The prelims exam is only a screening test, and marks obtained here will not be counted for determining the final merit list.
UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result News LIVE: Negative marking for wrong answers
UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result News LIVE: For every wrong answer, one-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.
UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result News LIVE: Check pattern of exam
UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result News LIVE: The examination comprised two objective-type papers (MCQs), each of two hours’ duration and carrying a maximum of 200 marks.
UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result News LIVE: When was exam held?
UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result News LIVE: The preliminary examination across the country was held on May 25, 2025.
UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result News LIVE: Where to check results?
UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result News LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary examination can check the results when announced on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result News LIVE: Date and time
UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result News LIVE: The UPSC Civil Services prelims date and time has not been announced yet.