WBJEE Result 2024 Live: West Bengal JEE results awaited at wbjeeb.nic.in, check updates here

May 28, 2024 1:11 PM IST

WBJEE Result 2024 Live: a) A sequence of General Merit Rank (GMR) will be prepared based on the total scores obtained in Paper-I and Paper-II, taken together.

b) Ranking shall be done in descending order of total marks scored in all the subjects. In case of ties, tie-breaking rules, as given in 2.8, shall apply.

c) Separate reserved category merit positions will also be indicated for the respective category of students, e.g., SC Rank, ST Rank, OBC-A Rank, OBC-B Rank, EWS Rank, PWD Rank, TFW Rank, etc., as applicable.

d) Admission to all Engineering / Technology / Architecture Courses and the Pharmacy Course in Jadavpur University will be based only on GMR.

e) Sequencing orders for counselling/allotment of seats/admission will be based only on GMR (not category ranks). Category ranks will only be reflected in the rank card to provide an information regarding category wise position of the respective candidate.