WBJEE Result 2024 Live: West Bengal JEE results awaited at wbjeeb.nic.in, check updates here
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will declare the WBJEE Result 2024 likely soon. Candidates who have appeared for the engineering entrance examination can check West Bengal JEE results through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. Along with the results, the final answer key, cut offs, rank wise list and other information will also be released. ...Read More
The entrance test was conducted on Sunday, April 28, 2024. The exam was conducted in two shifts – paper 1 (Mathematics) was held from 11 am to 1 pm and paper 2 (Physics, Chemistry) was held from 2 pm to 4 pm. The provisional answer key was released on May 6 and the objection window was closed May 9. The OMR sheets, responses, challenge responses was released on May 22, 2024.
WBJEE is the state-level entrance examination in West Bengal. It is a single-window opportunity for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering/Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture offered by universities, government colleges and self-financing engineering/technological institutes in the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, cut offs, and other details.
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: Pass percentage of 2023
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: In 2023, among 97 thousand 524 candidates, 99.4% of them were successful.
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: Where to check
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: Where to raise grievances
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: If any candidate has any grievance about his/her score, he/she may raise a query through email to info@wbjeeb.in within 24 hours of the declaration of the result, attaching copies of OMRs, rank card, question booklet number and its series code, question wise calculation of the score. If the candidate wishes to make a physical representation, it is allowed till noon on the next working day of the result publication.
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: Login details required
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: Check list of details required to check scores here
Application Number
Password
Security Pin
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: Rank card to be published
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: The result will be published as a Rank Card containing all relevant ranks, total scores, and component scores in paper-I (Mathematics) and paper-II (Physics & Chemistry). Candidates can view and download their rank card, for a brief period, by logging in with their password. The Board never publishes a rank list to ensure confidentiality to each candidate.
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: Top 10 list of 2023
Rank 1: Mohammed Sahil Akhtar
Rank 2: Soham Das
Rank 3: Sara Mukhopadhyay
Rank 4: Souhardya Dandapat
Rank 5: Ayan Goswami
Rank 6: Aritra Ambudh Dutta
Rank 7: Kintan Saha
Rank 8: Sagnik Nandi
Rank 9: Raktim Kundu
Rank10: Sriraj Chandra
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: Final answer key awaited
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: Know about general merit list
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: a) A sequence of General Merit Rank (GMR) will be prepared based on the total scores obtained in Paper-I and Paper-II, taken together.
b) Ranking shall be done in descending order of total marks scored in all the subjects. In case of ties, tie-breaking rules, as given in 2.8, shall apply.
c) Separate reserved category merit positions will also be indicated for the respective category of students, e.g., SC Rank, ST Rank, OBC-A Rank, OBC-B Rank, EWS Rank, PWD Rank, TFW Rank, etc., as applicable.
d) Admission to all Engineering / Technology / Architecture Courses and the Pharmacy Course in Jadavpur University will be based only on GMR.
e) Sequencing orders for counselling/allotment of seats/admission will be based only on GMR (not category ranks). Category ranks will only be reflected in the rank card to provide an information regarding category wise position of the respective candidate.
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: Topper of 2023
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: Mohammed Sahil Akhtar has topped WBJEE Results 2023. He was the student of Delhi Public School, Ruby Park.
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: Steps to download rank card
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: How merit list is prepared
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: WBJEEB will prepare merit ranks based on the candidates’ scores in the Common Entrance Test. Individual candidates will be able to view and download their rank cards, which will contain their score and rank. WBJEEB does not publish any rank/score list for the public to ensure confidentiality for individual candidate.
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: Toppers names to be announced
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: The names of the toppers will be announced along with the declaration of the results.
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: Number of candidates appeared
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: More than 95000 candidates have appeared for West Bengal JEE examination this year.
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: List of websites
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: Why is the entrance exam conducted?
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: WBJEE is the state-level entrance examination in West Bengal. It is a single-window opportunity for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering/Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture offered by universities, government colleges and self-financing engineering/technological institutes in the state.
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: Provisional answer key release date
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: When was exam conducted?
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: Other details to be out with results
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: Websites to check
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: How to check rank card
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: Where to check scores
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: Date and time
WBJEE Result 2024 Live: West Bengal JEE results is awaited. The date and time of declaration of results have not been announced by the Board yet.