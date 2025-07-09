Search
Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025
YCMOU Results 2025 declared for various courses, check via direct links here

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 08:29 PM IST

YCMOU Results 2025 have been declared for UG, PG and various courses. Candidates can check their results via direct links given below. 

The Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University, YCMOU, has declared the exam results of various undergraduate, postgraduate, and courses. Candidates who appeared in the examinations can check their results on the official website at ycmou.digitaluniversity.ac.

YCMOU Results 2025 have been released for various courses. The direct links to check scores are given here.
The examinations were conducted in May/June 2025. Candidates will be able to check the results by entering details like their PRN number.

The examinations were conducted in May/June 2025. Candidates will be able to check the results by entering details like their PRN number. 

The direct links to check the results are given below: 

COURSE NAMEDIRECT LINK
Bachelor of ArtsCLICK HERE
M.A. Marathi CLICK HERE
M.A. Urdu (NEP 2020 Pattern)CLICK HERE
M.A. Marathi (NEP 2020 Pattern)CLICK HERE
M.A. Hindi (NEP 2020 Pattern)CLICK HERE
Bachelor of Arts (Urdu)CLICK HERE
Bachelor of Commerce CLICK HERE

YCMOU Results 2025: Steps to download results

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results

  1. Visit the official website at ycmou.digitaluniversity.ac
  2. On the home page, click on the Results tab. 
  3. Click on the link to check the results of the desired exam under the ‘Results of Examinations May-June 2025’ section. 
  4. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. 
  5. Check your result displayed on the screen.
  6. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of YCMOU.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Exam and College Guide
