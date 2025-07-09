Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2025: Hall tickets for Civil Judge Cadre exam released, download via direct link

The Rajasthan High Court has released the admit cards for Civil Judge Cadre recruitment examination 2025 on Thursday, July 9, 2025. Candidates appearing in the examination can check and download the hall tickets from the official website at hcraj.nic.in. Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2025: Hall tickets for Civil Judge Cadre exam can be downloaded by entering candidates' User Name, Password, and Security Captcha.

Candidates will be able to download the admit cards by entering their User Name and Password in the space provided on the official website.

Notably, the recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 27, 2025, from 10 AM to 12 noon.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry the admit cards on the day of the exam as no candidates will be allowed to enter the examination centre without a valid hall ticket.

In addition, candidates must also duly follow the instructions given on the admit card.

The official notification reads, "In continuation of advertisement No. RHC/Exam Cell/RJS/CJC/2025/1287 Dated 27.02.2025 and Notice No. RHC/Exam Cell/RJS/CJC/2025/2317 Dated 29.05.2025, it is NOTIFIED to all concerted that the Admission Card of all candidates, provisionally allowed to appear in the Preliminary Examination for Direct Recruitment to the Cadre of Civil Judge, 2025 to be held on 27th July, 2025 (Sunday) from 10:00 am to 12:00 Noon, have been uploaded. The candidates can download the same from the link "Admit Card" provided on the official website of the Court by entering their respective User Name, Password & Captcha Code."

"No Admission Card shall be sent to the candidates, separately. The candidates are directed to strictly follow the instructions mentioned in the Admission card as well as "Instructions for Candidates" uploaded on the official website of the Court," it added.

Documents that candidates need to carry:

On the day of the exam, candidates need to carry the following documents:

a) Print out of the admit card.

b) Original Photo Identity Proof, as uploaded with the online application form

c) Copy of the Photo ID Proof

d) A recent coloured photograph of 2.5cm x 2.5cm size

e) Black/Blue ball point pen

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2025: How to download Civil Judge Cadre Admit Card

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their hall tickets:

Visit the official website at hcraj.nic.in. On the home page, click on the Recruitment tab. Select Civil Judge Cadre 2025, and click on the link to download the admit card. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check the admit card displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for further use.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Rajasthan High Court.