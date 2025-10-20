Boost your AI Skills: 5 free AI courses by Google for businesses, educators, students

As 2025 draws to a close, one thing is clear: artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer optional - it is reshaping industries, redefining careers, and becoming an integral part of everyday life. Master your AI prowess with 5 free online courses by Google. (iStock)

In fact, AI's role in streamlining business operations and enhancing decision-making is one of the most important technological boons, thereby making AI literacy an essential skill for professionals as well as students.

Understanding this fact, Google offers five comprehensive AI courses and training tools that are specifically designed to equip learners with a deep understanding of AI technologies.

As Google quotes, these flexible, online training programmes are designed to help learners supercharge their work or business with AI. In other words, these courses cater to the unique needs of learners from diverse sectors - from small businesses to students and educators.

The five programmes are as follows: 1. Prompting Essentials The six-hour-long free online course is designed to educate learners on how to use AI effectively by writing clear and specific prompts. Taught by Google experts, this training programme focuses on five areas:

i) Practice using five steps to write effective prompts

ii) Apply prompting techniques to help learners with every-day work tasks

iii) Use prompting to speed up data analysis and build presentations

iv) Design prompts to create AI agents to role-play conversations and get expert feedback

2. AI Essentials The Google AI Essentials course spans five hours wherein Google experts teach how AI can help learners speed up daily tasks and spark new ideas. It is is a self-paced programme aimed at equipping learners across roles and industries get AI skills to boost their productivity.

Even learners with zero experience can enroll for the course. The focus areas include:

i) Using generative AI tools to help develop ideas and content, make more informed decisions, and speed up daily work tasks.

ii) Writing clear and specific prompts to get the output desired.

iii) Using AI responsibly by identifying AI’s potential biases and avoiding harm.

iv) Developing strategies to stay up-to-date in the emerging landscape of AI.

3. AI for Small Businesses The AI for Small Businesses training programme helps entrepreneurs on finding the right tools to grow their business with AI. Google experts help learners tackle real business problems and will lead them through guided practice solving these challenges using Google AI tools.

4. Generative AI for Educators with Gemini This two-hour-long course focuses on generative AI, a type of AI that creates new content, such as text, images, or other media.

Learners will be trained on using Gemini to assist their teaching practice by saving time on everyday tasks, personalizing instruction to meet student needs, and enhancing lessons and activities in creative ways, informs Google.

In addition, learners will discover proven strategies for working with Gemini and practice using it to plan and update lessons, prepare instructional materials, manage administrative tasks, and more.

5. AI for Students The AI for Students training programme helps students to know how AI tools can boost their schoolwork and kickstart their career. The focus is on four core areas:

i) Homework Help

ii) Exam Prep

iii) Writing Help

iv) Job Search Help