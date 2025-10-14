IIT Roorkee launches advanced certificate in quantum computing and AI/ML to train professionals

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has launched the first batch of the Advanced Certificate in Quantum Computing: Algorithms and AI/ML, designed to help professionals upskill for the quantum era. IIT Roorkee has launched 6.5 advanced certificate course in quantum computing and AI/ML to train professionals. (Sidbij / Wikimedia Commons)

According to a release, learners will progress from quantum internet protocols and secure communication to quantum machine learning, through hands-on projects using Qiskit, PennyLane, and IBM Quantum Systems.

The 6.5-month online certificate programme, offered via the Continuing Education Centre (CEC), IIT Roorkee in association with TimesPro, a leading higher edtech platform, prepares participants for roles across quantum R&D, secure technologies and AI innovation. Learners will code and simulate advanced quantum algorithms and apply QML to real-world use cases. With recognition from one of India's most prestigious IITs (through CEC, IIT Roorkee), the industry-ready curriculum integrates quantum computing, secure communication, and AI/ML applications within a single programme. Learners will build real-world QML applications and deploy projects across finance, healthcare, optimisation, drug discovery and image classification, while mastering production-grade platforms and simulating algorithms using IBM's and D-Wave's quantum systems.

The global quantum computing market was estimated at USD 1.42 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.24 billion by 2030, at a 20.5% CAGR (2025-2030). BCG reaffirms that quantum computing will generate significant global economic value through public-sector support, corporate investment, and resilient supply chains aligned to well-defined roadmaps. McKinsey's Quantum Technology Monitor report states that several mission-critical industries will be dependent on quantum technology, with quantum computing, quantum communication and quantum sensing identified as the principal growth pillars.

Speaking at the announcement, Prof. Kaushik Ghosh, Coordinator, CEC, IIT Roorkee said, "At IIT Roorkee, we designed this programme to bridge theory and deployment. Participants will learn to code, simulate, benchmark quantum algorithms and exploit AI/ML methods where quantum advantage is emerging. By combining Qiskit, PennyLane and real hardware access, we prepare engineers and researchers to move prototypes into production-grade pilots across security, optimisation, in finance and healthcare data-intensive applications."

Learners may explore roles such as Quantum Software Developer, Quantum Machine Learning Engineer, Quantum Algorithm Researcher, Quantum Applications Scientist, Quantum Data Scientist, Security Analyst/Cryptographer, AI Product Developer and Systems Analyst.

The programme spans five modules: Introduction to Quantum Computing and Applications; Quantum Algorithms and Software; Quantum Communications and Networks; Quantum Machine Learning; and Quantum Machine Learning Applications. Participants will develop working knowledge of quantum communication protocols (including Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), teleportation, and quantum cryptography); gain hands-on experience with Shor's, Grover's, and Simon's algorithms; and implement advanced QML models such as QSVMs, QNNs, and Quantum GANs.

Delivered live by TimesPro in a direct-to-device format, the programme offers 300 learning hours across synchronous and asynchronous modes, with case studies, assignments, a 30-hour Capstone Project, and an optional campus immersion. Upon successful completion, participants will receive a Certificate from the CEC, IIT Roorkee. The deadline for application for the programme is November 23, the release added.