Free AI courses for K-12 teachers: IIT Madras expands ‘AI for All’ programme through SWAYAM Plus

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is expanding its ‘AI For All’ courses with an aim to empower school teachers of Kindergarten to Class 12 across India. IIT Madras Director Prof. V. Kamakoti launched the new AI course "AI for Educators". (handout)

The free of cost courses will be offered through SWAYAM Plus in Online Mode in partnership with IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation.

As part of the move, a new course termed ‘AI for Educators’ is being introduced with a special focus on K-12 teachers, along with the five previously offered courses such as AI in Physics, AI in Chemistry, AI in Accounting, Cricket Analytics with AI, and AI/ML using Python.

Also read: IIT Madras, Hyundai launches 'Hyundai Hope for Cancer' initiative

The course duration will be between 25 and 45 hours.

Notably, learners who want certification can obtain the same at a nominal fee via proctored exams at designated centers, IIT Madras said in a press statement.

The course is ideal for teachers and aspiring teachers who want to gain essential AI knowledge and practical tools to enhance teaching, assessment, and student engagement.

Additionally, the courses are designed not only for engineering students but also for learners from arts, science, commerce, and other fields.

The new AI course was launched by IIT Madras Director Prof. V. Kamakoti at an event on the campus on September 8, 2025 in the presence of other stakeholders, the institution informed.

Also read: IIT Madras, IISc B’luru, IIT Bombay top 3 in NIRF 2025

Speaking at the launch event, Prof. Kamakoti said, “Artificial intelligence is reshaping the future of learning, and K-12 teachers play a vital role in bringing this change into classrooms. By equipping them with AI skills, we are not only strengthening education but also contributing to nation-building.”

Prof. R. Sarathi, IIT Madras' Dean (Planning) and SWAYAM Plus Coordinator, invited school teachers from all over India to apply and benefit from this initiative.

“No prior experience in AI or coding is required. Basic digital literacy and enthusiasm to learn are sufficient. The Courses are specially curated by experts from the IIT Madras ecosystem, drawing on deep academic and industry experience. The courses National Credit Framework (NCrF)-aligned and employability-focused, involving Hands-on activities, real datasets, and case study-based learning,” Prof. Sarathi added.

Also read: NIRF 2025: IIT Madras director attributes continued top rank to collective, cohesive & focused teamwork

Meanwhile, those seeking clarifications or a callback can write to: pmu-sp@swayam2.ac.in.

Applications can be submitted through this direct link.

The last date to register for all six courses is October 10, 2025