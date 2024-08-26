Lights, camera and learn: Five ways photography can help in holistic development of children

India's education landscape is turning a new page, and it's a real page-turner! We've zoomed from blackboards to whiteboards faster than you can say "chalk dust," and now we're diving headfirst into the digital deep end. The National Education Policy has stirred up the education landscape like a snow globe, creating exciting opportunities for everyone from teachers to students to embrace new and innovative changes. The National Education Policy has stirred up the education landscape like a snow globe, creating exciting opportunities for everyone from teachers to students to embrace new and innovative changes.(Photo: The School of Photography - For representation purpose only)

Amid these developments, visual storytelling is emerging as an effective technique among academic institutions, enabling students to channel their creativity and improve communication skills. Through photography, students develop a profound understanding of their surroundings and inculcate a keen sense of narrative by capturing and interpreting the world around them.

Photography encourages them to see beyond the obvious and enables them to express complex ideas with ease via visual storytelling. It's more than just clicking pictures; It's about creating visual tales that resonate, developing a voice that transcends words, and imbibing a new form of literacy that is increasingly relevant in our visual world.

So, are we ready to learn, unlearn, and relearn? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure - in this new world of education, there is no such thing as sleeping at the back of the class!

Here are some ways photography as a concept can help in the holistic development of children

Means of Expression

Photography allows children to express their feelings, ideas, and perspectives visually. It provides a unique medium for them to communicate. Through photography, children can capture moments that resonate with them personally, whether it's a favourite toy, a friend's smile, or a beautiful sunset. This form of expression can be particularly valuable for children who might find it difficult to articulate their thoughts and emotions verbally.

Nurturing Creativity

Photography also encourages students to think creatively, develop their storytelling abilities through visual narratives, and build diverse perspectives by appreciating their surroundings.

Development of Technical and better reflexes

Engaging in photography helps children develop both technical and motor skills. Operating a camera requires understanding various functions such as focusing, adjusting settings, and framing shots. These activities enhance hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills. As children learn to handle a camera, they also develop an appreciation for technology and gain confidence in using different devices.

Embracing Imperfection

Photography teaches children that imperfection can be beautiful. Not every photo will turn out perfectly, and that’s okay. This concept helps children fostering a love for learning and self-improvement. By reviewing their photos, children can see how different angles, lighting, and settings affect the outcome, encouraging a growth mindset. They learn to appreciate their efforts and see beauty in unexpected places, which fosters resilience, problem solving abilities and a positive attitude towards challenges and setbacks.

Builds imagination and Encourages Curiosity

Photography stimulates children's imagination and curiosity. When children explore their environment through the lens of a camera, they start to notice details they might have otherwise overlooked. This heightened awareness encourages them to ask questions and seek out new experiences. Photography projects can be themed around various topics such as nature, architecture, or daily life, prompting children to research and learn more about their subjects. This process nurtures a sense of wonder and inquisitiveness, essential traits for lifelong learning and creativity.

Incorporating photography into children's activities can thus play a significant role in their holistic development, blending creativity with technical skills, emotional growth, and a love for discovery.

(Author Manisha Malhotra is Director-Principal, Satya School by Bharti Enterprises. Views expressed are personal.)