UGC guides students to make the right choice for internship opportunities

Internship opportunities for students are a golden opportunity for them to hone their skills and brace themselves with the skills ready for the market. With the right skills, students are bound to be picked up for employment as they step into the real-time market after their education. With the right choice of embarking on the internship, students can hope to see more employability options knock at their door for a bright and innovative future. (HT file)

Understanding the importance of internships is important for both students as well as employers as it enhances healthy competition whilst improving the quality of skilled students who are ready to enter the world of employment.

Realising the need for more internship opportunities for students, Union Budget 2024 put forth a paid internship scheme that ensures students more opportunities come their way. With an aim to bring more interaction between firms and students in providing internships for better chances of employability, the paid internship scheme aims to provide students with government-mandated internship opportunities across the country's top 500 companies.

Students now have the option of exploring a wide range of internship opportunities across various sectors that can help them hone their skills for the future ahead.

For ease in making choices for students, UGC in its guidelines also categorises the kinds of internships students need to prefer holding their long-term goals in mind. As per UGC, there are two categories of internships.

Students with the goal of acquiring work-related skills and experiences can prefer to choose internships in the employability-oriented category. Students with the aim of possessing training research tools and methodologies can prefer to choose internships in the latter category.

University Grants Commission (UGC) on X lists the following diverse sectors where students can explore internship opportunities. Student can verify the area of their choice as per the list mentioned below.

Commerce, Medium and Small-Scale Industries Area

Communications Area

Digitisation and Emerging Technologies

Economy & Banking Financial Services and Insurance Area

Education Area

Environment Area

Fast Moving Consumer Goods & Retail Area

Handcraft, Art, Design & Music Area

Healthcare & Life Science Area

Humanitarian, Public Policy and Legal Service Area

Information Technology/Information Technology enabled services & Electronics area

Logistics, Automotive & Capital Goods area

Sports, Wellness and Physical Education area

Sustainable Development area

Tourism & Hospitality area

Trade and Agriculture area

