Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024
New Delhi
PTI | , New Delhi
Jul 23, 2024 02:53 PM IST

In a bid to provide jobs to the youth, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed to launch an ambitious scheme for providing internship opportunities in 500 top companies to 1 crore youth over a five-year period.

Under the scheme, an internship allowance of 5,000 per month, along with a one-time assistance of 6,000 will be provided to youths.

Education Budget 2024 Live Updates

"As the 5th scheme under the Prime Minister's package, our government will launch a comprehensive scheme for providing internship opportunities in 500 top companies to 1 crore youth in five years," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

These youths will gain exposure for 12 months to real-life business environments, varied professions and employment opportunities.

Budget 2024-25: Govt announces loans up to 10 lakh for higher education in domestic institutions

She said that companies will bear the training cost and 10 per cent of the internship cost from their CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds.

As per the Companies Act 2013, certain classes of profitable organisations are required to shell out at least 2 per cent of the three-year annual net profit towards CSR activities in a particular financial year.

Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / education news / Govt to launch scheme to provide internship opportunities to 1 crore youth over 5 years
