Education Budget 2024 Live Updates: To support loans up to ₹10 lakhs for Higher Education in domestic institutes
Education Budget 2024 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2024-25. In the first budget of the Modi 3.0 government, education sector stakeholders are keen to see what percentage of the GDP the centre will allocate for the sector, at a time when the country is heading towards a path of digital literacy, in line with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’....Read More
Education industry experts have called for a rise in investment in the sector, to project India as a developed nation by 2047, as envisaged by Prime Minister Modi.
From exemption in GST, equitable access to high-quality education, increased investment in the country’s talent pool to strengthening the digital infrastructure, and more – experts from academic circles expect the Centre to prioritise education in the Union Budget 2024.
Follow the blog to get the latest updates on the Union Budget 2024 and the education sector allocation for the financial year.
Education Budget 2024 Live Updates: Scheme for first-time employees
Education Budget 2024 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "...One month wage to all persons newly entering the workplace in all formal sectors. Direct Benefit Transfer of one month salary in 3 instalments to first-time employees as registered in the EPFO will be up to ₹15,000. The eligibility limit will be a salary of ₹1 lakh per month. The scheme will benefit 210 lakh youth."
Education Budget 2024 Live Updates: Schemes for Education Loans
Education Budget 2024 Live Updates: On Education Loans, FM Sitharaman says,"Govt to provide financial support for loans up to ₹10 lakhs for higher education in domestic institutions."
Education Budget 2024 Live Updates: Schemes for employment and skilling
Education Budget 2024 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "I am happy to announce the Prime Minister's package of 5 schemes and initiatives to facilitate employment, skilling and other opportunities for 4.1 crore youth over 5 years with a central outlay of ₹2 lakh crores. This year we have made a provision of ₹1.48 lakh crores for education, employment and skilling..."
Education Budget 2024 Live Updates: Employment and Skilling
Education Budget 2024 Live Updates: 3 schemes to be implemented for Employment and Skilling
Education Budget 2024 Live Updates: More funding and support for early-stage startups
Education Budget 2024 Live Updates: Raghav Himatsingka, the Co-founder of Raising Superstar says increased funding and support for early-stage startups, especially those innovating in edtech and early childhood development can be helpful.
Education Budget 2024 Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2024
Education Budget 2024 Live Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman begins her Union Budget 2024 speech
Education Budget 2024 Live Updates: Expectations for GST exemption
Education Budget 2024 Live Updates: “The 18 percent tax slab is extremely high for a need as basic as education. The government should derive a mechanism to enable more students in receiving quality education, and at the same time, make it affordable," says Prateek Maheshwari, the Co-Founder of PW and Chair of the India EdTech Consortium (IEC).
Education Budget 2024 Live Updates: FM to present Union Budget 2024 soon
Education Budget 2024 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the Union Budget 2024 at 11 am.