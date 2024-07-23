Edit Profile
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
    Education Budget 2024 Live Updates: To support loans up to ₹10 lakhs for Higher Education in domestic institutes

    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob
    July 23, 2024 11:31 AM IST
    FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2024. Follow the liveblog for latest updates on Education sector
    Budget 2024 Live Updates: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, carrying a red bag containing budget documents, poses for a photograph with colleagues as she arrives to present the budget in the Parliament.
    Education Budget 2024 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2024-25. In the first budget of the Modi 3.0 government, education sector stakeholders are keen to see what percentage of the GDP the centre will allocate for the sector, at a time when the country is heading towards a path of digital literacy, in line with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’....Read More

    Education industry experts have called for a rise in investment in the sector, to project India as a developed nation by 2047, as envisaged by Prime Minister Modi.

    From exemption in GST, equitable access to high-quality education, increased investment in the country’s talent pool to strengthening the digital infrastructure, and more – experts from academic circles expect the Centre to prioritise education in the Union Budget 2024.

    Follow the blog to get the latest updates on the Union Budget 2024 and the education sector allocation for the financial year.

    July 23, 2024 11:31 AM IST

    Scheme for first-time employees

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "...One month wage to all persons newly entering the workplace in all formal sectors. Direct Benefit Transfer of one month salary in 3 instalments to first-time employees as registered in the EPFO will be up to 15,000. The eligibility limit will be a salary of 1 lakh per month. The scheme will benefit 210 lakh youth."

    (ANI)

    July 23, 2024 11:23 AM IST

    Schemes for Education Loans

    On Education Loans, FM Sitharaman says,"Govt to provide financial support for loans up to 10 lakhs for higher education in domestic institutions."

    July 23, 2024 11:19 AM IST

    Schemes for employment and skilling

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "I am happy to announce the Prime Minister's package of 5 schemes and initiatives to facilitate employment, skilling and other opportunities for 4.1 crore youth over 5 years with a central outlay of 2 lakh crores. This year we have made a provision of 1.48 lakh crores for education, employment and skilling..."

    (ANI)

    July 23, 2024 11:15 AM IST

    Employment and Skilling

    3 schemes to be implemented for Employment and Skilling

    July 23, 2024 11:13 AM IST

    More funding and support for early-stage startups

    Raghav Himatsingka, the Co-founder of Raising Superstar says increased funding and support for early-stage startups, especially those innovating in edtech and early childhood development can be helpful.

    July 23, 2024 11:07 AM IST

    Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2024

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman begins her Union Budget 2024 speech

    July 23, 2024 11:04 AM IST

    Expectations for GST exemption

    "The 18 percent tax slab is extremely high for a need as basic as education. The government should derive a mechanism to enable more students in receiving quality education, and at the same time, make it affordable," says Prateek Maheshwari, the Co-Founder of PW and Chair of the India EdTech Consortium (IEC).

    July 23, 2024 10:57 AM IST

    FM to present Union Budget 2024 soon

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present the Union Budget 2024 at 11 am.

