Budget 2024 Live Updates: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, carrying a red bag containing budget documents, poses for a photograph with colleagues as she arrives to present the budget in the Parliament.

Education Budget 2024 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2024-25. In the first budget of the Modi 3.0 government, education sector stakeholders are keen to see what percentage of the GDP the centre will allocate for the sector, at a time when the country is heading towards a path of digital literacy, in line with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’....Read More

Education industry experts have called for a rise in investment in the sector, to project India as a developed nation by 2047, as envisaged by Prime Minister Modi.

From exemption in GST, equitable access to high-quality education, increased investment in the country’s talent pool to strengthening the digital infrastructure, and more – experts from academic circles expect the Centre to prioritise education in the Union Budget 2024.

