While ‘bagless days’ seem appropriate and needed, some challenges have been overlooked, says Jaipuria Lucknow principal

'Bagless days' is an educational initiative suggested in the NEP where students attend school without carrying their usual school bags and textbooks. The concept is designed to give students a break from heavy bags' physical burden and promote alternative forms of learning and acquiring skills. Bagless days often focus on experiential, hands-on, and interactive learning activities that differ from traditional classroom instruction. Bagless days will reduce the gap between bookish knowledge and the application of knowledge and expose children to skills in work areas, helping them to decide on future career paths..

In an email interview with HT Digital, Poonam Kochitty, Principal, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Lucknow talks about the advantages and disadvantages of having bagless days in schools, how any possible loss of learning can be avoided during bagless days and the benefits of carrying bags to school.

Question: What are the advantages and disadvantages of bagless days?

Answer: Bagless days will reduce the gap between bookish knowledge and the application of knowledge and expose children to skills in work areas, helping them to decide on future career paths. The multi-skill activities during bagless days help to develop various skills, soft skills, aesthetic values, cooperation, teamwork, judiciousness, use of raw materials, creativity, quality, etc. Students will get a healthy break from routine, benefiting their mental wellbeing.

Children will also get exposed to activities outside school through visits to places and monuments of historical, cultural and tourist importance. They will also meet local artists, artisans, and craftsmen and visit higher education institutions. It will increase interest and interactive learning.

However, there can be some potential disadvantages too:

In my opinion, while bagless days seem appropriate and needed, certain challenges have been overlooked.

a) The weather in North India is not conducive to outdoor activities for nearly eight months in a year. Heat, humidity, and rainfall are serious deterrents, and students must remain confined within the school building.

b) A whole school bagless day, especially in schools with significant strength, will pose serious operational challenges. Safety and security, transportation, provision of additional resources and meticulous planning will all have to be considered.

c) I don't feel learning loss will be there because a multidisciplinary integration can enhance learning. However, such activities will require detailed planning, the arrangement of necessary resources, and proper teacher guidance. Most teachers are not adequately trained, so the time on such days is optimally utilised.

d) Resource Constraints: Schools may need additional resources and infrastructure to conduct diverse activities effectively.

e) Parental Involvement: Some activities might require additional parental involvement or resources, which can be challenging for families with limited means.

f) Planning and Execution: Effective planning and coordination are required to ensure that bagless days are meaningful and beneficial. Arranging transport for outdoor trips/excursions will entail additional costs.

Question: How can learning loss be avoided on bagless days in school?

Answer: Schools like ours that offer skill subjects, as well as much-needed classes like Design Thinking, Robotics, Graphic Design, Coding, Multimedia and Film Making, along with weekly hobby classes in a range of domains like sports and performing arts, are already providing students with experiences that bagless days would do. Instead of a learning loss, there is enhancement of skills, real-world exposure, and understanding, leading to better learning. The gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, introducing students to various skills and potential career paths, is already being bridged. These activities also promote the development of soft skills, teamwork, creativity, and exposure to different work areas. Listening to guest speakers and professionals from different domains also gives exposure beyond textbook teaching.

Question: What are the advantages of carrying bags to school?

Answer: Carrying bags to school offers numerous advantages for students. Firstly, it provides immediate access to learning materials, ensuring students are always prepared for their classes. It also helps develop organisational skills as students learn to manage their belongings and plan their day effectively.

Carrying bags also promotes learning continuity, allowing students to quickly complete homework and assignments and review their materials at home. Personalising their bags creates a sense of ownership and comfort while also providing a convenient place to carry essential items like stationery and lunch.

Furthermore, maintaining a daily routine of packing their bags fosters discipline and prepares students for future responsibilities. It also encourages resource sharing among peers and enables collaborative learning environments. Additionally, carrying bags facilitates learning beyond the classroom, allowing students to participate in field trips and extra-curricular activities.

Parental involvement is also promoted through monitoring progress and communication between school and home. Lastly, having a school bag enhances students' safety and security by allowing them to carry items like ID cards, emergency contact information, and first-aid supplies.