e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Goa Board class 10th, 12th exams 2021 to be held in April-May

Goa Board class 10th, 12th exams 2021 to be held in April-May

Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams will be held in April-May 2021, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary announced on Thursday.

education Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 10:40 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Panaji
Goa Board exams to be held in April- May
Goa Board exams to be held in April- May
         

Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams will be held in April-May 2021, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary announced on Thursday.

Board Chairman Ramakrishna Samant told reporters that the state government has approved the proposal to conduct the std 10 and 12 board examinations in April and May next year.

Practical examination for HSSC would be held from April 1 to April 24, while written exam would be held from April 26 to May 15, he said.

The practical examination for SSC will be held from April 5 to April 30 and written exam from May 13 to May 31.

Subject-wise time-table will be notified by January 15, 2021, he said.

top news
PM Modi to address farmers today as BJP plans to scale up outreach
PM Modi to address farmers today as BJP plans to scale up outreach
Apologise, Afghanistan tells China after busting its espionage cell in Kabul
Apologise, Afghanistan tells China after busting its espionage cell in Kabul
7 US lawmakers write to Mike Pompeo on farmers’ protest in India
7 US lawmakers write to Mike Pompeo on farmers’ protest in India
India records 23,067 fresh Covid-19 infections in 24 hours
India records 23,067 fresh Covid-19 infections in 24 hours
Over 1.5k UK returnees in Mumbai to be monitored for new Covid-19 variant
Over 1.5k UK returnees in Mumbai to be monitored for new Covid-19 variant
Farmers’ protest: Chilla, Gazipur borders closed, traffic diverted from GT Karnal Road
Farmers’ protest: Chilla, Gazipur borders closed, traffic diverted from GT Karnal Road
Isro releases Chandrayaan 2 orbiter data, data from payload looking for water awaited
Isro releases Chandrayaan 2 orbiter data, data from payload looking for water awaited
Christmas 2020: How India is celebrating Xmas amid pandemic | Watch
Christmas 2020: How India is celebrating Xmas amid pandemic | Watch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In