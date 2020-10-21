e-paper
Home / Education / GPSC's screening exam for recruitment of JSO posts to be held on November 21, 22

GPSC’s screening exam for recruitment of JSO posts to be held on November 21, 22

The examination had been scheduled to be held on March 29, but was postponed in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, GPSC chairman Jose Manuel Noronha said.

education Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 19:20 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Panaji
GPSC's screening exam for junior scale officer (JSO) posts, will be held on November 21 and 22.
GPSC’s screening exam for junior scale officer (JSO) posts, will be held on November 21 and 22.(Shutterstock)
         

The Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) on Wednesday announced that a screening examination, prior to the computer-based recruitment test (CBRT) for junior scale officer (JSO) posts, will be held on November 21 and 22.

The examination had been scheduled to be held on March 29, but was postponed in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, GPSC chairman Jose Manuel Noronha said.

“In order to expedite the recruitment, the commission has decided to conduct a screening examination on November 21 and 22 to determine candidates qualified to take the main CBRT,” he said.

The commission had received around 3,600 applications for 22 JSO posts that were advertised in January this year.

Considering the pandemic and the social distancing norms, the commission has decided to introduce a screening examination prior to the main JSO CBRT, Noronha said.

For candidates who are unable to clear this exam in the first attempt, only those who score up to five per cent less than the minimum required marks to qualify in their category, will be eligible to sit for a repeat exam on November 28, he added.

Candidates who clear the screening exam can sit for the main CBRT, details of which are uploaded on the GPSC website, he said.

