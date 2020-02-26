e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / HC tells CBSE to provide long-term plan to students regarding board exams in violence-hit NE Delhi

HC tells CBSE to provide long-term plan to students regarding board exams in violence-hit NE Delhi

Justice Rajiv Shakdher said the situation in northeast Delhi is getting worse and there have been more deaths and, therefore, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) needs to take a call for the next 10-15 days.

education Updated: Feb 26, 2020 11:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Board examinees in Gurugram
Board examinees in Gurugram(Yogendra Kumar/Hindustan Times)
         

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said class 10 and 12 students, who have board examination centres in violence-hit northeast Delhi, need to be informed in one go about the schedule for the next 10-15 days and not on piecemeal basis.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher said the situation in northeast Delhi is getting worse and there have been more deaths and, therefore, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) needs to take a call for the next 10-15 days.

The court asked the CBSE to come with instructions about a long-term plan at 2.15 pm.

The direction by the court came after the CBSE on Wednesday said that the exams in 86 schools in the violence-hit northeast Delhi have been postponed.

tags
top news
Cong targets Home Minister Amit Shah for Delhi violence, tells him to quit
Cong targets Home Minister Amit Shah for Delhi violence, tells him to quit
SC pans police for ‘lack of professionalism’ in handling Delhi clashes
SC pans police for ‘lack of professionalism’ in handling Delhi clashes
20 dead in Delhi violence; Amit Shah, Ajit Doval chair emergency meetings
20 dead in Delhi violence; Amit Shah, Ajit Doval chair emergency meetings
‘Won’t be another Shaheen Bagh in Delhi’: Kapil Mishra as protesters leave Jafrabad road
‘Won’t be another Shaheen Bagh in Delhi’: Kapil Mishra as protesters leave Jafrabad road
‘Once he feels he can do it, he’ll be destructive’: Kohli on young batsman
‘Once he feels he can do it, he’ll be destructive’: Kohli on young batsman
Land Rover launches new Defender, the James Bond of SUVs, at Rs 69.99 lakh
Land Rover launches new Defender, the James Bond of SUVs, at Rs 69.99 lakh
BJP MLA accused of provocative slogans says he had gone to defuse tension
BJP MLA accused of provocative slogans says he had gone to defuse tension
‘Ghus Kar Maarenge...’: Former IAF chief on first anniversary of Balakot air strike
‘Ghus Kar Maarenge...’: Former IAF chief on first anniversary of Balakot air strike
trending topics
Delhi violenceJafrabad protestNortheast Delhi Violence Day 3BS DhanoaAmitabh BachchanBihar STETDelhi clashes

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News