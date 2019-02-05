HSSC results declared for SI, Constable, physical screen test latest updates here

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the result for written exam held for the 2018 recruitment of constable and sub-inspector (SI) on its official website hssc.gov.in. Candidates who have cleared the exam will have to appear for the physical screen test.

The physical screening test for the constable examination will be held on February 9, 10, 12 to 16 while for the SI exam the PST will be held on February 11. Candidates can download their admit cards from February 8 and take 3 printouts of it.

The exam for constable was held on December 23 while for SI it was held on December 2 for the recruitment of 5000 male constables, 400 male SIs, and 63 female SIs.

HSSC constable/SI written exam result: Steps to check

Visit the HSSC website at hssc.gov.in

Click on the ‘Results’ tab on the home page.

Click on Advertisement 03/2018 Results for Constable, SI male and female.

Here’s the direct link to check result of HSSC Sub-Inspector Male

Here’s the direct link to check result of HSSC Sub-Inspector Female

Here’s the direct link to check result of HSSC Constable

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 08:06 IST