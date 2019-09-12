IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019: How to apply and other details

education

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 17:40 IST

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the ‘Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment of clerk,’ notification on its official website. Candidates interested in applying for the examination can do so from September 17 till October 9, 2019.

Candidates belonging to OBC category but coming under creamy layer should indicate their category as General in the online application form.

Here is the direct link to the IBPS clerk recruitment 2019 notification.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website, https://www.ibps.in/

2.Click on the link ‘CRP clerk,’ appearing on the home page.

3.To open an online application, candidates need to click on the link which reads, ‘Click here to apply online for CRP- Clerks (CRP-Clerks-IX)’

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Click on the link, ‘Click here for new registration.’

6.Fill the application form with required information.

7.Upload the scanned photograph along with the signatures.

8.Check preview of the form before clicking on submit

9.After everything is sorted, submit the application form

10.Pay the application fee through net banking, credit or debit card.

11.Click on submit at the end.

12.You will get an acknowledgement number on your email ID and phone number that you have provided in the application form.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidate must hold a graduate degree in any subject from a University recognized by the Govt. of India. The candidate must possess a valid mark-sheet / degree certificate declaring them a graduate.

The basic understanding of how a computer operates and functions is a must. Candidate must hold a Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations/Language from the High School/College/Institute.

Candidate familiar with the official language of the state/UT, for which vacancies they wish to apply would be preferable.

Documents required at the time of joining:

1.Printed copy of an online application form.

2.Proof of date of birth.

3.Identity proof (aadhar card, voter id, pan card, etc.)

4.Mark sheet and certificates of graduation or equivalent qualification.

5.Caste Certificate issued by the competent authority in the prescribed format as stipulated by Government of India in case of the reserved category candidates.

6.Income and Asset Certificate issued by any one of the authorities as notified by the Government of India in case of EWS category candidates.

7.Experience certificates.

8.Candidates serving in Government / quasi govt offices/ Public Sector Undertakings are required to produce a “No Objection Certificate” from their employer at the time of joining.

9.Persons eligible for age relaxation must produce a certificate declaring him or her to be under the Age-Relaxation categories.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 17:40 IST