IBPS RRB Result: Provisional allotment - reserve list for officer scale 1 and office assistants out at ibps.in

education Updated: Aug 30, 2019 11:48 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the result of the officer scale 1 and office assistants (Multipurpose) examination. IBPS on Thursday released the CRP RRB VII office assistant and officer scale 1 provisional allotment reserve list.

Candiates can check the IBPS RRB VII office assistant and Officer scale 1 provisional allotment reserve list by visiting the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

A reserve list to the extent of vacancies as per extant provision is drawn by the IBPS in each category subject to exigencies and availability of candidates.

In the event of RRBs providing further vacancies, provisional allotment is carried out for the candidates in the reserve list subject to vacancies being provided within one year after the date of provisional allotment.

However if no vacancy is furnished by the RRBs owing to exigencies or otherwise during the validity period the candidates under the reserve list are not considered for provisional allotment.

The reserve list expires automatically. IBPS is not responsible in case the RRBs do not notify sufficient vacancies to exhaust the reserve list. Provisionally allotted candidates (subject to fulfilling all required criteria) may be posted anywhere.

How to check the result of IBPS CRP RRB VII office assistant and Oficer scale 1 (Provisional Allotment under Reserve List)

1) Go to official website of IBPS 2) Click on the link to view your result for CRP RRBs-VII office assistants and Officer scale 1 (Provisional Allotment -Reserve List) 3) Choose the link as desired (For Officer scale 1or for Office assistant 4) You will be directed to the login page 5) Enter your registration no and password 6) Enter the captcha code 7) Your result will be displayed on the screen 8) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

IBPS has already released the result for IBPS RRB VII Officer Scale I and Office assistant examination and released its provisional allotment list.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 11:45 IST

