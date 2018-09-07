Announced: IBPS RRB officers scale I prelims result 2018 declared at ibps.in, here’s link to check

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday declared the result of online preliminary examination for recruitment of scale I officers in regional rural banks (RRBs) on its official website. The examination was held on August 11, 12. The result will be available for viewing until September 13.

Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will have to appear for the main exam and shortlisted candidates will then be called for an interview.

The main examination for officers Scale I will be held on September 30, 2018. The declaration of results will be done in October and the interview will be conducted in November.

The provisional allotment of banks to successful candidates for officers scale I will be made in January 2019. All these dates are tentative.

Here is the direct link to check IBPS RRB officers scale I prelims result 2018

Steps to check IBPS RRB officers scale I prelims result 2018:

1) Go to official website of IBPS

2) Click on the link to view ‘online preliminary exam result status for CWE RRB officer scale I’ running on the top of the page

3) You will be directed to a new page to log in

4) Enter registration no/roll no and password/DOB in dd-mm-yy format

Note: For the latest news and updates on the examination, candidates should visit the official website of IBPS regularly.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 19:11 IST