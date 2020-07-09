ICSE, ISC results 2020 date and time: CISCE to declare 10th, 12th results tomorrow at cisce.org

education

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 19:54 IST

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will declare the Class 10, 12 board exam results on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 3 pm.

Students of class 10 and 12 will be able to check their ICSE, ISC board exam result online at ‘cisce.org’, and ‘results.cisce.org’ after it is announced.

The results for ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) exams will be released on the ‘Careers’ portal of the Council, Council’s main website, and through SMS.

As per the notification released by the CISCE, schools can access the results by logging into the ‘Career’ portal of the council using the principal’s login id and password.

Steps to check ICSE/ISC results on the official results website:

1) Visit the official results website of CISCE

2) Select the course ICSE or ISC as required

3) Enter you UID, Index number and Captcha

4) Click on show result

5) The result will be displayed

6) You can also print results for future reference

Steps to receive ICSE/ISC results through SMS:

ICSE: To receive your ICSE results through SMS, type your unique Id in the new message box in the following manner: ICSE 1234567 (your 7 digits unique id) and send it to 09248082883. Your result will be displayed.

ISC: To receive your ISC results through SMS, type your unique Id in the new message box in the following manner: ISC 1234567 (your 7 digits unique id) and send it to 09248082883. Your result will be displayed.

Steps to download ICSE/ISC results through Career portal:

1. Visit the official website of CISCE

2. Click on the link for Results 2020

3. Select ICSE/ISC as required from the course option

4. For accessing ICSE/ISC results, enter your unique ID, index number and Captcha

The council has made provisions for the candidates to apply for rechecking directly through the council’s website. However, the recheck will only be conducted for those subjects whose written examination has been held. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000 per paper for both ICSE and ISC papers. In addition, the provision of applying for rechecking by the head of schools through the career portal is also available.