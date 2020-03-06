e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / IIM Nagpur Placement 2020: Student bags salary package of Rs 40 lakh per annum

IIM Nagpur Placement 2020: Student bags salary package of Rs 40 lakh per annum

The highest domestic package offered has doubled from Rs 20 lakh last year to Rs 40 lakh per annum this year, while the average salary package was Rs 13.10 lakh, a release issued on Friday stated.

education Updated: Mar 06, 2020 16:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Nagpur
IIM Nagpur Placement 2020.
IIM Nagpur Placement 2020.
         

The Indian Institute of Management, Nagpur has achieved 100 per cent placement for its students, with one of them bagging the highest salary package of Rs 40 lakh per annum.

The highest domestic package offered has doubled from Rs 20 lakh last year to Rs 40 lakh per annum this year, while the average salary package was Rs 13.10 lakh, a release issued on Friday stated.

Director of IIM Nagpur Prof L S Murty said, “This year, the size of our graduating batch is double that of last year, and the recruitment process is competitive as ever.” Recruiters have given a clear message this year with more PPOs and better package statistics, he added.

tags
top news
Iran’s Mahan Air to bring blood samples of 300 stranded Indians, take back Iranians
Iran’s Mahan Air to bring blood samples of 300 stranded Indians, take back Iranians
Nirmala Sitharaman’s message to Yes Bank depositors in need of urgent funds
Nirmala Sitharaman’s message to Yes Bank depositors in need of urgent funds
Delhi resident tests positive for coronavirus, total 31 infected in India
Delhi resident tests positive for coronavirus, total 31 infected in India
‘Who knows, FM may blame UPA’: Chidambaram jabs govt over Yes Bank crisis
‘Who knows, FM may blame UPA’: Chidambaram jabs govt over Yes Bank crisis
Hyundai’s foldable e-scooter is a pocket dynamite for last-mile connectivity
Hyundai’s foldable e-scooter is a pocket dynamite for last-mile connectivity
Coronavrius outbreak: Shooting World Cup in New Delhi postponed - Report
Coronavrius outbreak: Shooting World Cup in New Delhi postponed - Report
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
Baaghi 3 movie review: Tiger Shroff saves Syria but not sanity
Baaghi 3 movie review: Tiger Shroff saves Syria but not sanity
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News