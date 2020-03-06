IIM Nagpur Placement 2020: Student bags salary package of Rs 40 lakh per annum

education

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 16:14 IST

The Indian Institute of Management, Nagpur has achieved 100 per cent placement for its students, with one of them bagging the highest salary package of Rs 40 lakh per annum.

The highest domestic package offered has doubled from Rs 20 lakh last year to Rs 40 lakh per annum this year, while the average salary package was Rs 13.10 lakh, a release issued on Friday stated.

Director of IIM Nagpur Prof L S Murty said, “This year, the size of our graduating batch is double that of last year, and the recruitment process is competitive as ever.” Recruiters have given a clear message this year with more PPOs and better package statistics, he added.